Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Adds Heavy-Duty Drawer Systems to Product Line

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells in Phoenix, AZ, now offers premium drawer systems for secure, organized, and space-efficient truck storage.

Canyon State RV & Campershells (NASDAQ:CSRV)

Our drawer systems give truck owners the organization, security, and durability they need without sacrificing bed space.” — Steve Silverstein, Owner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is excited to introduce a new line of premium drawer systems designed for truck owners who demand efficient, secure, and weatherproof storage. Ideal for contractors, outdoor enthusiasts, and overlanders, these systems offer customizable compartments that keep tools, gear, and equipment safe and organized while maintaining full use of the truck bed.

Built from rugged materials and engineered to withstand Arizona’s toughest conditions, the drawer systems provide smooth operation, high weight capacity, and long-lasting durability. Installed at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, Canyon State’s expert team ensures each system fits perfectly and performs flawlessly.

A Word from the Owner

“Our drawer systems give truck owners the organization, security, and durability they need without sacrificing bed space.”

— Steve Silverstein, Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

With nearly 40 years of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is Arizona’s go-to source for camper shells, truck accessories, and RV solutions. Known for carrying top brands and offering expert installations, the company serves both individual truck owners and commercial fleets throughout the Southwest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.