Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Adds Heavy-Duty Drawer Systems to Product Line
Canyon State RV & Camper Shells in Phoenix, AZ, now offers premium drawer systems for secure, organized, and space-efficient truck storage.
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is excited to introduce a new line of premium drawer systems designed for truck owners who demand efficient, secure, and weatherproof storage. Ideal for contractors, outdoor enthusiasts, and overlanders, these systems offer customizable compartments that keep tools, gear, and equipment safe and organized while maintaining full use of the truck bed.
Built from rugged materials and engineered to withstand Arizona’s toughest conditions, the drawer systems provide smooth operation, high weight capacity, and long-lasting durability. Installed at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, Canyon State’s expert team ensures each system fits perfectly and performs flawlessly.
A Word from the Owner
“Our drawer systems give truck owners the organization, security, and durability they need without sacrificing bed space.”
— Steve Silverstein, Owner
About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC
With nearly 40 years of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is Arizona’s go-to source for camper shells, truck accessories, and RV solutions. Known for carrying top brands and offering expert installations, the company serves both individual truck owners and commercial fleets throughout the Southwest.
Steve Silverstein
Canyon State RV & Campershells
+1 (602) 517-2613
email us here
