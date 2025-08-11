For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 11, 2025

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Yankton Area Engineer, 605-668-2929

Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled in Yankton Area

YANKTON, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on several routes in the Yankton area. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

• S.D. Highway 44 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 37 to the intersection of 424th Avenue;

• S.D. Highway 37 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 50 to the intersection of 291st Street (Bon Homme and Hutchinson County Line);

• S.D. Highway 46 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 25 to the intersection of 431st Avenue;

• U.S. Highway 18 – Project begins at the intersection of S.D. Highway 25 to the intersection of U.S. Highway 81;

• S.D. Highway 46 – Project begins at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 to the intersection of Hazel Avenue in the City of Irene;

• Interstate 29 southbound shoulders only– Project begins at the mile marker 37 (one mile south of exit 38) to mile marker 47 (exit 47 Beresford); and

• S.D. Highway 50 eastbound – Project begins at the Yankton and Clay County line east to the intersection of S.D. Highway 50L west of Vermillion.

During the project, on divided highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane as road work is performed. On two-way highways traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present in the project area for two weeks. Traffic is advised to reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time.

The prime contractor on this $3.5 million project is Bituminous Paving Inc. from Ortonville, MN.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -