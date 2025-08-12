FlavorCloud Ranks No. 1785 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 245% Percent, This Marks FlavorCloud’s Third Time on the List

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that FlavorCloud, a leading provider of cross border shipping solutions, is No. 1785 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“At FlavorCloud, our mission has always been to make international expansion frictionless and profitable for every brand,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and Co-founder of FlavorCloud. “Seeing our customers grow their international GMV by an average of 76% year over year is the most meaningful validation of that mission. We’re proud to be a trusted partner in their global expansion, and we remain committed to driving innovation that helps brands unlock new markets, comply with the ever-evolving global trade landscape, and deliver exceptional, localized consumer experiences worldwide. Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year is an honor and great recognition of the work we do to help our customers and partners succeed.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.With its continued focus on innovation, FlavorCloud has launched several new offerings into the market this year, including: Localized Market Pricing - An analytics and recommendation engine that enables merchants to provide customized product pricing by market and SKU, inclusive of duties, taxes, tariffs and fees creating a seamless and localized checkout experience that boosts global conversion rates and preserves margins for brands.• Canadian Outbound Shipping Network – The new Canada optimized standard network enables international shipments with guaranteed DDP and multiple service levels directly from Canada to 220+ countries, bypassing the US and building infrastructure to scale Canadian brands and avoid tariffs. Flash AI – an AI-powered engine that automates product classification of harmonized tariff system (HS codes) and estimates landed costs in real time, enabling merchants to eliminate duty overpayments and customs delays with 98%+ accuracy and zero manual input.• B2B Air Freight Network – Whether B2B wholesale airfreight, enabling new trade lanes for M2C, or supporting the B2B2C model to drop ship from a manufacturer, FlavorCloud’s B2B air freight network solution helps brands move inventory quickly, compliantly, and cost-effectively with full visibility DDP clearance rails.• State of Cross Border – Drawing on proprietary data, these reports distill 100+ trends and insights on international shipping, including consumer behavior, tariff mitigation strategies, and growth rates in cross border commerce.To learn more about FlavorCloud, go to https://flavorcloud.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.

