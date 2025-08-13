Orthopedic Center of Florida Introduces Advanced CORI Knee & Hip Replacement System

Orthopedic Center of Florida

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Revolutionizes Patient Care with State-of-the-Art Technology - Offers Faster Recovery, Greater Precision, and More Natural Results

The CORI system represents the future of knee and hip replacement surgery. It allows us to perform procedures with a higher level of precision.” — Dr. Courtney Bell, Orthopedic Center of Florida

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Center of Florida has announced the introduction of the CORI™ Surgical System, a cutting-edge robotics-assisted technology that is transforming knee and hip replacement surgery. This advanced system represents a significant leap forward in orthopedic care, offering patients unprecedented precision, faster recovery times, and more natural-feeling results.

The CORI Surgical System utilizes sophisticated 3D digital modeling and real-time surgical guidance to provide surgeons with enhanced visualization and control during knee and hip replacement procedures. This technology enables highly customized surgical plans tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, leading to improved outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary technology to our patients," said Dr. Courtney Bell, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at the Orthopedic Center of Florida. "The CORI system represents the future of knee and hip replacement surgery. It allows us to perform procedures with a higher level of precision.”

Robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery using the CORI™ Surgical System combined with the features and benefits of Smith+Nephew's implant portfolio can lead to the following patient benefits:

• Quick, smooth recovery

• Regain function fast and return home soon

• A unique plan: We use 3D digital modeling to get a surgical plan customized to the patients' unique anatomy. This means our surgeon can perform the procedure more accurately than traditional knee or hip replacement surgery.

The implementation of the CORI system at the Orthopedic Center of Florida underscores the facility's commitment to providing patients with access to the most advanced medical technologies available. The center's Dr. Courtney Bell has undergone specialized training to maximize the benefits of this innovative system.

Patients considering knee or hip replacement surgery are encouraged to call (239) 482-2663 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Courtney Bell to learn more about how the CORI system can benefit their specific condition and recovery goals.

About the Orthopedic Center of Florida

The Orthopedic Center of Florida is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, specializing in advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal conditions. The center is committed to delivering exceptional patient care through the integration of cutting-edge technology, evidence-based medicine, and compassionate service. The Orthopedic Center of Florida has locations in Fort Myers-Creekside, Fort Myers-Riverwalk, Naples, and the Estero Medical Center.

For more information about the CORI Knee & Hip Replacement System or to schedule a consultation, please contact the Orthopedic Center of Florida at 239-482-2663 or visit www.ocfla.net

