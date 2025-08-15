The Piedmont-Triad Vintage Market Days® exciting fall debut at the Suites at Market Square is just one week away

Piedmont-Triad Vintage Market Days® will take place at the Suites at Market Square. on Friday, Aug 22 - Sunday, Aug 24, and will feature over 75 + vendors with Special Live Musical Performances. The Suites at Market Square at 200 W. Commerce St., in High Point, is known for its rich history, iconic brick design, and its legacy of providing a home for 100’s of home furnishings, lighting, and decor brands. Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner is thrilled to be bringing her event to the Suites at Market Square in High Point for its fall debut! In addition to 75+ artisans vendors, the fall Vintage Market Days®, will be filled with entertainment and special Live Musical Performances throughout the 3-day event. The Vintage Market Days®, event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing the Vintage Experience to You, Vintage Market Daysthree-day event, starts on Friday, Aug 22 - Sunday, Aug 24, 2025, and is open to the public. It is created as a unique opportunity for the whole family to meet with local artisans and vendors who display their talents, passions, and creativity.“I am thrilled that Vintage Market Dayswill debut at a new venue. With the goal to bring the vintage experience to attendees across the Piedmont-Triad and beyond, with a wider audience than before!” Amanda Benedict. Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner shared, “This fun and exciting opportunity is designed to bring vintage enthusiasts, friends, and families together. For a unique shopping experience that supports local artisans, handmade, vintage artists and makers, with delicious food and snack vendors under one roof.“Vintage Market Daysmoves to their new location at the Suites at Market Square, in High Point, (at 200 W Commerce Dr) from their previous location in Greensboro, and aims to widen their audience and gain even more attendees from the design and trade community who are intimately familiar with High Point’s downtown district. Vintage Market Daysnew venue at the Suites at Market Square is renowned for its rich legacy and for its towering stature and brick design. The Suites at Market Square are owned and operated by ANDMORE, and the iconic building has a long history and has been regarded as a home for 100’s of home furnishings, lighting, and decor brands.Amanda emphasised that the fall Vintage Market Days® event will showcase over 75 vendors who are coming to display their antique treasures and vintage wares. For guests who are unfamiliar with Vintage Market Days, this event is created to bring a vintage inspired, upscale, indoor/outdoor market that brings the public and sought after local vendors, makers and artisans together, to find original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a whole lot more. “Each Vintage Market Daysevent, we work to carefully select not only the highest quality of merchandise but a fun assortment of vintage and antique designs, crafted by makers and artisans who compliment one another for a one of a kind, Vintage Experience,” Amanda Benedict, commented. This event is regarded by Country Living “as one of the 7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’!One of Vintage Market Daysshopper favorites, and their biggest supporter/sponsor is Mad Dash Mixes, based out of Texas. “Mad Dash Mixes is so excited to be part of Vintage Market Days again! Our recipes and mixes make home cooking easy and unforgettable and our dry spice blends are bursting with flavor and faster than takeout. Come taste for yourself why customers say we’re better than some restaurants! Just don't blame us when you start craving a dip at 9 a.m.!" shared Sherri, Mad Dash Mixes. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or just hungry, or even placing your Mad Dash Mixes order onlines, their company is known far and wide for their bold flavors and quick-fix spice blends‘ that’ll make your kitchen smell like a five-star restaurant’. Their brand sells delicious and easy to make mixes, pre-made meal kits and always has a line of hungry attendees sampling their tasty bites throughout the event. "Swing by, taste test, and see why folks say we're better than their favorite takeout spot. Mad Dash Mixes brings the flavor—fast, easy, and better than some restaurants." shared Sherri, Mad Dash Mixes.One of VMD’s biggest community supporters since announcing their move to their new location is Visit High Point, the travel and tourism organization that helps to keep the Triad community informed on what’s new, what’s coming into the area, and what events can’t be missed. “We are thrilled to host this Triad favorite in High Point! Vintage Market Dayscomplements our destination brand, pairing our hub of creativity with design enthusiasts near and far,” says Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.In addition to 75+ artisans vendors, the fall Vintage Market Days, will be filled with entertainment and special Live Musical Performances throughout the 3-day event. Kicking off on Friday, August 22 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, Sam Swanson on guitar, and Sarah Swanson on keyboard, are a brother / sister duo, whose musical acts deliver a warm and sultry singing duet, as the perfect combination to Top 40-Hits, throughout the years. Sam Swanson, became an instant VMD fan favorite at his debut performance at the spring 2025 show at the coliseum, with countless requests to have him return for the fall show. During Saturday’s performance, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., VMD will have Anna Mertson, a female solo artist, whose guitar performance will leave you wanting more and dancing in the aisles. Closing out the weekend’s live entertainment, Sam Swanson and his guitar will return for a solo performance on Sunday, Aug 24, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.Guests are encouraged to purchase advanced tickets to save time at entry with a 3-day pass for only $15, which includes Friday’s early access, and shopping on Saturday/Sunday, or a 2 Day Saturday/Sunday Pass is $10. Accompanied children under 12 are free. Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysevent hours start on Friday, August 22, with an Early Buying Event: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and continues on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. General Admission is from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 24. As an added bonus, once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend. General Admission Tickets are sold at entry via Cash and credit cards.Guests are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and wear comfortable shoes, as some free parking options may require a short walk. For those looking for a free parking option, the Showplace Lot (211 E. Commerce Ave) is your best bet and is just a short walk to the venue; ideal for larger vehicles that may not fit easily in a parking deck. Also the Market Square Tower Lot, (Located at the corner of High Ave. and Lindsay St.) and the Ice House Lot (Gravel Lot Located at the corner of Lindsay St. and W. Kivett Dr.) are both great options, as well as street parking is available where permitted in the surrounding area. Guests looking to be dropped off can come to the main entrance of The Suites at Market Square, front circle drive is available on Commerce Avenue for convenience and for those who may not be able to walk long distances.Vintage shoppers are encouraged to sign up on Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysemail list to stay in the loop for exclusive access to ticket deals and special flash sale discounts as we get closer to the show! As well as following them on social media to stay connected: @facebook.com/vintagemarketdaysofpiedmonttriad and @instagram.com/vintagemarketdayspiedmonttriad.For artisans, artists, and vintage makers, looking toward participating in the Spring - Fall 2026 show season, the Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysis accepting applications from vendors specializing in antique/vintage, re-purposed, and handmade items, as well as inspired clothing and home decor, prepackaged food vendors, artisan desserts, bakery and pastry makers, and event gardener enthusiasts. Local artists and makers are also invited to showcase their talents and apply to become a vendor and who want a creative space to present their original hand-made collections. Amanda Benedict. Piedmont-Triad, Vintage Market Daysowner shared, “It’s simple and easy to create your FREE vendor profile to get started today, with an opportunity to participate in one of over 60 vintage market events that happen all across the country.”About Vintage Market DaysVintage Market Daysis an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Daysevents are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Daysevent is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.###

