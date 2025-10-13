Armen Living is Raising the Bar with a new collection of commercial barstools, and console bar tables

Armen Living will host Daily Happy Hour Events from 3-5 pm starting on Friday, October 24, through Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Armen Living will debut 100's of New Arrivals for indoor and outdoor furniture at Fall High Point Market in IHFC Bldg, 7th Floor, Hamilton, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). Armen Living’s new Commercial Barstool Program features 8 original designs, available in 26“ inch counter height and 30” bar height stools, in fashion-forward designs and in several distinctive colorways. ​Armen Living’s fall debut will feature 40+ Solid wood barstools, with beautiful natural wood, paired with high-performance fabrics, and available in a variety of stylish designs. Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

Armen Living’s fall show will premiere commercial barstools, console and bar table designs, expanded wood barstool options, and new outdoor furniture.

Raise the Bar with us and celebrate the debut of Armen Living’s Commercial Barstool Collection. Daily Happy Hour events will celebrate 100’s of new designs, and walk buyers through their showroom.” — Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand, Armen Living is Raising the Bar heading into the Fall High Point Market, with a new collection of commercial barstools, innovative console and bar tables, and showcasing their biggest outdoor launch in the company’s history.“Armen Living is thrilled to unveil its new Commercial Barstool Program! Bringing unparalleled durability and sophisticated design to both commercial and residential environments.” Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living, commented, “As one of the leading resources in the country with more than 500 SKUs in our Barstool Category alone, we are proud to offer a variety of bar and counter stools in an assortment sizes, materials and finishes. And with more than 50% of this category, featuring original designs - you simply won’t find anywhere else.”Armen Living’s new Commercial Barstool Program features 8 original designs. The Baxter, Eunice, Luther, Marvin, Otis, Telia, Torres, and Vince, are each engineered to seamlessly integrate with any home decor while offering the robust performance required for commercial settings. “Our goal is creating the commercial barstool collection and commercial-rated stools, aimed at the growing demands from our residential audience who are looking for heavy duty designs, with durability and value.“ Armen Living’s Director of Product Development, Holly Lightfoot emphasised, “One of the biggest features on the commercial barstools is their 500-pound weight capacity and three-year warranty.” Armen Living’s Commercial Barstools are available in 26“ inch counter height and 30” bar height stools, in fashion-forward designs and in several distinctive colorways. “Our new collection spans 28 SKU’s, crafted with the highest standards, designed to impress, and built to last,” Holly commented.Armen Living’s fall show will also feature a significant expansion of their Wood Barstool Collection with new backless and small-scale swivel versions with updated styles, and finishes Armen Living’s 40+ Solid wood barstool options highlight the beauty of the natural wood, paired with high-performance fabrics, and are available in a variety of stylish designs that offer affordable contemporary options for casual dining.“Join us as we Raise the Bar, and celebrate the debut of Armen Living’s Commercial Barstool Collection. Our new barstool and counter stool collections offer a wide variety of modern, contemporary and traditional designs with prices you simply can’t beat!” Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson said. Armen Living will host Daily Happy Hour Events in their IHFC showroom H-721 from 3-5 pm starting on Friday, October 24, through Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Daily Happy Hour events will celebrate 100’s of new designs, and walk buyers through their showroom.Armen Living’s will also premier four new console and bar table designs: the Santorini, Winslow, Celina and Amanda. The Santorini Collection, features a bar stool in brushed nickel and brando brass finishes, along with coordinating pub and multi-functional console tables. The Winslow Collection, is a modern industrial version with adjustable backless bar stools and a console table. The Celina Collection is an elegant collection in a modern chrome finish and beveled glass tops. The Amanda Collection is an expansion of one of our best-selling dining groups, with a contemporary white lacquer table with brushed metal accents. It is available in 3 fabric colors: black, grey, and white. Armen Living’s New Outdoor Collection is the brand's largest outdoor launch in its history, coinciding with their Summer-Fall 2025 launch and the company's 5th Anniversary since starting their outdoor division in 2019. Armen Living’s Director of Product Development, Holly Lightfoot, details, “We are excited to debut 20 new outdoor collections for Bar, Dining, and Lounge Furniture, designed with luxury and comfort in mind. These new collections are available in a variety of design styles, sizes, and finishes and deliver flexible buying options whether you want to purchase sets or individual pieces.” Holly added, “Our Outdoor collections offer an array of mix and match capabilities to suit your personal style and design aesthetic. Notable new outdoor introductions and recent customer favorites from the summer shows include Armen Living’s new Outdoor Accent Tables, made from innovative fiber-reinforced concrete, in an array of styles, finishes, and colors. which are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.” Armen Living will debut 100's of New Arrivals for indoor and outdoor furniture at Fall High Point Market in IHFC Bldg, 7th Floor, Hamilton, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). With early access by appointment starting on Monday, October 20, - Friday, Oct 24, followed by walk in traffic at the official market dates, Saturday, Oct 25 - Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025.About Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.