New York's Beef Farmers Celebrated at the Great New York State Fa...

The Great New York State Fair will celebrate Beef Day on Tuesday, August 26, with visitors encouraged to join several activities highlighting New York’s beef industry. In coordination with the New York Beef Council, this special celebration offers a full day of hands-on activities, education, and entertainment that puts a spotlight on New York’s beef producers and the importance of beef to New York agriculture. Special events throughout the day include gate giveaways, an interactive educational booth near the Beef Barn, and the Supreme Show, one of The Fair’s most anticipated livestock events featuring the best female cattle from county fairs across the state.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our special days at The Fair give fairgoers a real opportunity to learn more about where their food comes from and better understand the importance of our agricultural industry to New York’s communities and economy. I look forward to celebrating Beef Day at The Great New York State Fair with our farmers from across the state and encourage all fairgoers to take part in the day’s family-friendly activities.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Beef Day is always an exciting day at The Fair, and with giveaways, competitions, and educational activities throughout the day, this year’s celebration promises to live up to that tradition. I encourage all fairgoers to jump in on the fun during Beef Day this year and learn more about New York’s hardworking farmers!”

Now celebrating its 30th year at The Fair, Beef Day aims to build excitement, educate consumers, and elevate the visibility of beef across the state, offering a family-friendly experience that connects fairgoers to the farmers behind their food. This year, Beef Day highlights include:

free cow ear headbands for the first 1,000 children through the Fair gates,

for the first 1,000 children through the Fair gates, an interactive booth near the Beef Barn sharing recipe cards, beef facts, and more with fairgoers,

sharing recipe cards, beef facts, and more with fairgoers, a presence at the Dairy Birthing Tent , where fairgoers can witness a live calf birth and learn about the connection between the dairy and beef industries, and

, where fairgoers can witness a live calf birth and learn about the connection between the dairy and beef industries, and the Supreme Show – one of the Fair’s most anticipated livestock events, featuring the best female cattle from county fairs across the state.

Members of the New York Beef Council will be available in person throughout the day to offer photo opportunities in the Beef Barn and share recipe cards and QR codes linking to beef facts and cooking ideas. Members will also take part in the Supreme Show in the Beef Barn, a much-anticipated livestock event. The Supreme Show showcases the best female from each county fair, celebrating excellence in cattle, and the hard work and dedication of New York’s youth in agriculture.

Ashley Scoones, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council said, “We are grateful to once again celebrate Beef Day at The Great New York State Fair—an opportunity to spotlight the delicious, nutrient-rich protein, as well as the hardworking farm families that make it all possible. This day is about honoring the people, the production, and the passion behind every bite of beef. We invite fairgoers to join us in the celebration to learn more about where your food comes from and enjoy all the ways beef brings people together."

About New York’s Beef Industry

New York is home to almost 10,000 farms and ranches with cattle and calves, making the beef industry an essential part of our state’s agricultural heritage and economy. Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients, including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. Thousands of people—from cattle producers and feed manufacturers to equipment dealers and food marketers—play a role in bringing beef from pasture to plate.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets works hard to promote New York’s beef industry and connect producers to new markets. Additionally, the Department supports beef producers across the state through a variety of programs, like the Farm-to-School program, which helps connect producers with local schools, and Nourish New York, which brings New York foods to those in need through New York’s network of emergency food providers.

Additionally, the beef industry is part of the NYS Grown & Certified program, which proudly counts 86 beef producers as members of the program. NYS Grown & Certified promotes New York’s agricultural producers and growers who adhere to food safety and environmental sustainability standards.

About the New York Beef Council

The New York Beef Council promotes beef and veal on behalf of the state’s beef producers through education, marketing, and consumer outreach. NYBC is committed to connecting consumers with science-based information and the real stories of New York farm families. Learn more at www.nybeef.org.

About The Great New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair opens Wednesday, August 20 and continues through Labor Day, September 1. Admission is $8 plus fees for adults. Tickets are free for adults ages 65 and over and children ages 12 and under. Tickets include access to all grounds entertainment, agricultural competitions and exhibits, and admission to concerts in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.