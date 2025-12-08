Article 26-C To Take Effect December 15

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today reminded shelters and rescues about an upcoming change in law, which requires new increased standards to be met to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in their care. The Department has been working over the last year to educate and prepare the State’s shelters and rescues for the new requirements, which take effect on December 15, 2025.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Department’s Division of Animal Industry understands that this new law may present some initial challenges for our shelters and rescues, and we are committed to assisting them with compliance. As part of this, our team has been hosting educational sessions and conducting outreach to help shelters prepare for these changes. Our goal is to assist our shelters through the transition phase this next year, ultimately ensuring that these new requirements in animal care are met and that we continue to have happy, healthy companion animals finding their forever families.”

Once the new law takes effect, the Department will consider the first year an educational year that will allow Department inspectors to visit shelters and rescues and advise them on actions needed to make sure the guidelines of Article 26-C are met. The new requirements, in the areas of veterinary care, documentation, vaccinations, and more, can be found here.

In addition, the Department offers a competitive grant program, the Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund, which has provided over $48 million dollars to date for successful shelter applicants, to make needed upgrades to their facilities. The latest round of $10 million in grant funding was announced last month. The Department encourages shelters to apply for this funding to also help them meet the requirements of the new law.

New York was the first state in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, and since the launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program in 2017, New York has dedicated over $48 million to the program and awarded 161 projects across the state to help with the care of New York’s companion animals.

More information on the Companion Animal Capital Fund, including eligibility and application details can be found on the Department’s website.

The Article 26-C legislation was sponsored by Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. and Assemblymember Amy Paulin to create uniform care standards for shelter pets. Enacted as part of Chapter 683 of the Laws of 2022, AGM Article 26-C becomes effective on December 15, 2025, and establishes mandatory licensing, enforceable care standards, and regular inspections for both municipal and not-for-profit shelters that house cats and dogs.

New York Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post said, “The Federation proposed the Standards Act and we’re thankful to the Governor, Senator Addabbo and Assemblymember Paulin for their leadership. Our goal is to move animal welfare for homeless companion animals forward. The Federation’s Education Fund raised close to half a million dollars to fund free consulting services to any shelter or rescue that asked. We’ve worked with 90 or so organizations so far and each have gotten a detailed “road map” report back on what steps should be taken to be in compliance. The Federation is once again asking the Governor for $10M in the upcoming state budget to continue the great capital projects that have been supported by the Companion Animal Capital Fund.”

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “I appreciate the expanded efforts of the Hochul Administration and the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets in implementing the new law which will take positive steps to improve the care of homeless companion animals and promote the importance of foster care in animal sheltering. I am confident the Department of Agriculture and Markets will credibly administer the heightened standards of care for homeless companion animals at all shelters and rescues across New York, while eliminating ineffective and unenforceable laws. Soon the animals in our state will be the beneficiaries of better treatment and an increased attention to their needs.”

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said, “As the author of this new law, I’m proud to see these long-overdue, commonsense standards for shelter and rescue care take effect. Shelter animals deserve to be treated with consistent, high-quality care, which is what this law helps to ensure.”