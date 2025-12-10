Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet Tuesday, December 16, 202...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Milk Marketing Advisory Council gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Tuesday, December 16 at 1:00 pm.

The meeting will be held at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Albany office, located at 10B Airline Drive, Albany, New York 12235.

An option to view the meeting via WebEx is also available. To connect online, visit meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/ra22b6c876c87d70a1b0462ae1823e067.

An agenda and additional information will be made available at agriculture.ny.gov/milk-marketing-advisory-council prior to the meeting date. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be made available following the meeting.

For more information, please contact [email protected].