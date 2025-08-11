RMS TITANIC INC. COMMEMORATES 27TH ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC HULL RECOVERY

Largest artifacts from Titanic wrecksite continue to captivate millions at Las Vegas and Orlando exhibitions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aug. 10 marked the 27th anniversary of the recovery of the two largest artifacts from the Titanic wrecksite, now on display at exhibitions in Las Vegas and Orlando. The milestone artifacts are internationally known as the centerpieces of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Las Vegas and Orlando. The 15-ton and 2-ton sections of the ship's hull, known as Big Piece and Little Piece, respectively, were recovered 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface in 1998 during RMS Titanic Inc.'s fifth expedition.The artifacts originated from a 17-ton section of Titanic's starboard hull, initially called "The Chunk" when it was discovered in the debris field in 1994. RMS Titanic Inc. then launched one of its most ambitious recovery expeditions to retrieve the massive piece, requiring two attempts, in 1996 and 1998. Following successful recovery, the hull section underwent an extensive multi-year desalination process and years of conservation work. Due to its massive size and irregular shape, the artifact was later divided into two parts for safe handling and viewing.Big Piece permanently resides in Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino, while Little Piece is located in Orlando. These hull sections provide visitors with an extraordinary glimpse into the construction and history of Titanic, captivating millions with their sheer size and remarkable preservation. Recovery required advanced technology and expertise, reflecting the broader mission to preserve the Ship of Dreams. RMS Titanic Inc. works to preserve Titanic and honor the memories of those on board by ensuring these artifacts tell their stories to current and future generations.TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final admission at 7 p.m., and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando is open Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with final admission at 5 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with final admission at 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicLasVegas.com and TitanicOrlando.com.

