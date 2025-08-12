10ZiG Single Vendor Hardware & Software Strategy Expands with New High-Performing 7300q Thin & Zero Client Endpoints

10ZiG Technology’s Single Hardware & Software Vendor Approach is Enhanced with New 7300q Thin & Zero Client Series Featuring Highly Flexible Display Capabilities and Rare PoE Option.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new 7300q Modernized Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Series has debuted and is now being offered as part of 10ZiG’s Single Hardware & Software Vendor approach for VDI, DaaS, and Web Apps support. A truly high-performing endpoint device, the 7300q offers 10ZiG’s most flexible display capable output options for today's modern workforce, spanning across verticals and end users that require power and versatility in-office, at home, or a hybrid combination. Specifically providing 2x HDMI at 4K and 1x USB-C (Alt-DP) output, the USB-C (Alt-DP) output can be used with Alt-DP compatible monitors supporting up to 4K 60HZ for streamlined connectivity and superior service with industry platforms such as Omnissa, Citrix, Microsoft (AVD/W365/RDS), Amazon WorkSpaces, and more.Feature-rich with 10ZiG’s as-expected, top-quality characteristics like powerful Intel processor, diverse ports-on-device mixture, LAN or Fiber ready selections, impressive 4KUHD resolution, modern wireless option, small form factor, and energy efficiency, perhaps one of the most unique aspects of the highly- anticipated 7300q is its rare Power Over Ethernet (PoE) option for providing additional flexibility and single cabling for transmitting power and data all in one.The 10ZiG Advantage creates even further appeal to both federal and commercial markets and IT professionals everywhere for the 7300q with its free centralized management via 10ZiG Manager™ – cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses – advance warranty, technical support, software upgrades, and popular free device demo and evaluation offer.Stuart Pladgeman, 10ZiG Vice President of Sales, “As part of our commitment to our Single Vendor Hardware & Software approach, we continually update and enhance our product lines based on customer feedback and market requests. By popular demand, we purposefully designed the new 10ZiG 7300q Series with modernized HDMI options for video output as an alternative to DisplayPort endpoint models – of which we offer a full-service device lineup from task workers to power users with VDI, DaaS, and Web App based environments.”About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

