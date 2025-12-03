10ZiG Technology Introduces 10ZiG Secure Browser to Enhance Endpoint Security and Ensure Controlled Web Access

New secure browser feature strengthens Zero Trust–aligned protection across 10ZiG’s NOS, PeakOS and RepurpOS family of secure endpoint operating systems

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a global leader in thin and zero-client endpoint solutions for VDI, DaaS, and SaaS workspaces, today announced the launch of the 10ZiG Secure Browser, a new Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF)–powered browser designed to deliver secure, tightly governed web access within 10ZiG’s endpoint ecosystem. The Secure Browser is now available across all major 10ZiG operating systems, including NOS™, PeakOS™, and RepurpOS™.“With the introduction of our Secure Browser, we’re further strengthening the security posture for web-based work in thin or zero-client endpoints without the requirement of additional licenses or tools. Organizations can now deliver browser access that is purpose-built for restricted use-cases, aligned with our single-vendor strategy of secure, high-performing devices and free centralized management,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO of 10ZiG Technology Purpose-built, Secure Web Access for Modern IT EnvironmentsAs organizations continue shifting toward browser-based applications, virtual desktops, and cloud-hosted workspaces, ensuring secure and predictable web access has become a central requirement of modern IT strategies. The new 10ZiG Secure Browser supports this evolution by providing a controlled alternative to general-purpose browsers and strengthening the overall security posture of 10ZiG endpoints.The 10ZiG Secure Browser delivers:● Function – An alternative to general-purpose browsers like Chrome or Firefox, it enables IT to provide controlled, locked-down access for specific web-based applications or kiosk scenarios.● Security – With deep integration with the 10ZiG secure ecosystem, it emphasizes Zero Trust Architecture principles with a minimal attack surface, secure boot, and USB restriction capabilities.● Availability – It is included seamlessly for 10ZiG NOS, PeakOS and RepurpOS, providing secure web authentication for connection to Citrix, Microsoft and Omnissa solutions. In addition, it can be added as a stand-alone connection type in PeakOS and RepurpOS for delivering secure and controlled web app connectivity.● Management – It is supported by full central management via the free, browser-based 10ZiG Manager™, allowing IT administrators to configure and deploy settings remotely.The 10ZiG Secure Browser aligns with 10ZiG’s broader strategy to deliver dedicated, secure endpoint solutions optimized for VDI, DaaS, and SaaS environments, without added licensing fees.Why a Secure Enterprise Browser MattersAs enterprise workflows increasingly move to the browser, organizations face a growing need to control and secure browser-based access. Omdia Research shows that 85% of the workday is spent using SaaS and web apps accessed via a browser, and 95% of organizations have experienced a browser-based attack in the past year. By integrating secure browsing directly into its firmware and operating systems, 10ZiG delivers the endpoint protection enterprises need to avoid these browser-based security risks without additional licensing, agents, or third-party tools.The new 10ZiG Secure Browser is available now to existing customers by applying the latest 10ZiG firmware update (16.5.39 firmware feature set). All new 10ZiG devices and OS subscriptions will include the 10ZiG Secure Browser free of charge. For more information about 10ZiG’s family of secure operating systems visit: https://www.10zig.com/10zig-operating-systems About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 22+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG products cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

