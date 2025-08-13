Discovery is for All: The Museum of Innovation and Science Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

miSci has been a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) since 2023.

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) renews the Museum of Innovation and Science’s (miSci) designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To renew the credential, at least 80% of museum staff completed updated training to equip them with understanding of up-to-date skills, resources, and best practices to include, support, and make sure every visitor, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, can enjoy all that the museum has to discover.

“We’re proud to continue our certification,” says Kurt Beecher, miSci’s vice president of exhibit development. “We’ve been thrilled by the response we’ve received from the community, and by the opportunity to give our autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors the thrill of exploration, discovery, and invention in a welcoming environment.”

"It has made a difference; people who previously wouldn't come to the museum now tell me that they feel welcomed,” says Mia Sherlock, miSci's membership coordinator.

The museum’s Sensory Sundays are now a regular event, occurring on the second Sunday morning of each month. During the event, miSci's lights are dimmed, sounds are lowered, the planetarium offers an open show where visitors can enter and leave freely, and sensory-friendly items are available for visitors. Additionally, miSci's self-created exhibits are now being designed to more easily accommodate the Sensory Sunday environment, with options for more restrained sounds and lighting during sensory events.

“Renewing its autism training and Certified Autism Center™ designation is a testament to miSci’s dedication to continuing to make the museum an accessible and inclusive space for every person,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the ongoing impact this certification will have on both staff and visitors.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Museum of Innovation and Science is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About the Museum of Innovation and Science

Located in Schenectady, New York, miSci is a center for learning, imagination, and creativity that presents exhibitions, programs, and events designed with its mission in mind: to inspire people to celebrate and explore science and technology – past, present, and future. It is housed in a 44,270-square-foot facility that includes gallery space, the Suits-Beuche Planetarium, and classrooms. The museum’s collections and archives include more than 15,000 science and technology artifacts, and more than two million photographs documenting the history of electricity, electronics, and the impact of technological change.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



