LiFT Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Launches Citywide Accessibility Initiative for Clearwater

Along with its CAC certification, LiFT is leading the effort to establish Clearwater as an Autism Certified City™ (ACC).

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is an important milestone and recognition for LiFT.” — Matt Spence, executive director of LiFT

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT). To earn this credential, LiFT staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process to understand how to best communicate, assist, and welcome every student that walks through the doors.

“Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is an important milestone and recognition for LiFT. It is a signal to families and the public that we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and to applying best practices across our organization, says Matt Spence, executive director of LiFT. “Training for each and every member of the LiFT staff and board exemplifies our culture of ongoing learning and development. At Learning Independence for Tomorrow, we model a commitment to becoming the best version of ourselves and inspire and empower our students on the same journey.”

In addition to training and certification, LiFT offers several other inclusive programs and services as well. These offerings include:

▸Dedicated Sensory Room – A calming, low-stimulation space designed for students to regulate, recharge, and refocus during the day.

▸ Self-Regulating Tools – Students are encouraged to use fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, and other sensory devices as needed in classrooms and common spaces.

▸ Flexible Seating Accommodations – Options such as spinning stools, balance ball chairs, wobble cushions, and other adaptive seating to support focus and comfort. Wheelchair elevator and ramps across campus.

▸ Small Class Sizes – Average of 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio for individualized attention and reduced sensory overwhelm.

▸ Individual Learning Support Plans – Customized accommodations tailored to each student’s sensory and academic needs.

▸ Welcoming ABA Therapists On Campus – While LiFT does not provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy directly, students may bring their own ABA therapists to campus through their personal insurance arrangements.

▸ Therapeutic & Creative Spaces – Art, music, and vocational areas that allow for hands-on, sensory-friendly learning experiences.

▸ Life Skills & Vocational Training – Real-world learning opportunities, including micro-business projects and community internships, adapted for neurodiverse students.

“LiFT’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is a great step in accessibility for students and staff alike, creating an environment where autistic and neurodiverse students feel supported and equipping staff with knowledge of skills and practices to best assist,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By completing this training, LiFT is setting a standard in accessible education, and we look forward to seeing the impact this certification will have on the entire community.”

In addition to their CAC certification, LiFT is spearheading an initiative to turn Clearwater into an Autism Certified City™ (ACC). This designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals in the workplace as well as healthcare, public safety, education, tourism and recreation industries.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, LiFT is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibiltyCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met certification requirements.

###

About Learning Independence for Tomorrow

Learning Independence for Tomorrow (LiFT) is a nonprofit educational organization based in Clearwater, Florida, dedicated to serving individuals with neurodiversity, including autism, ADHD, and other learning differences. Established in 2013, LiFT offers a continuum of programs—from kindergarten through high school at LiFT Academy, to postsecondary education through the LiFT University Transition Program, and adult vocational training in the LiFT Adult Transition Program. With a strong focus on personalized learning, life skills development, and career readiness, LiFT empowers students to achieve independence and thrive in all areas of life. Its mission—“to inspire and empower people with neurodiversity to learn, thrive, and succeed”—drives every program and partnership, creating an inclusive community where each individual’s strengths are recognized, celebrated, and developed.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.