Vannin Healthcare, in Collaboration with GE Healthcare, Completes Advanced Mobile CT Clinic Destined for Jordan

Vannin GE Mobile CT Scanner Completed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vannin Healthcare , a global provider of specialized mobile medical solutions, has completed the development of a state of the art mobile Computed Tomography (CT) clinic in partnership with GE Healthcare. The project incorporates GE’s Revolution Maxima CT scanner and has been commissioned for delivery to Jordan, where it will be operated and supported by GE Healthcare’s regional distributor.The new facility is designed to expand access to critical diagnostic imaging services by bringing them directly to patients, particularly those in remote or underserved areas. By reducing the need for long-distance travel to major hospitals, the mobile clinic will help to shorten waiting times, improve patient comfort, and enable earlier diagnosis and treatment. The initiative supports Jordan’s healthcare strategy in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular and cancer-related conditions.Oliver van Veen, Chief Executive Officer of Vannin Healthcare, said:“This project represents a significant achievement for Vannin Healthcare and highlights what can be accomplished through effective collaboration. We have manufactured a beautiful unit. Most mobile clinics nowadays are very dull and boring but we are very happy with the outcome. Integrating the GE Revolution Maxima into a fully mobile environment required both technical expertise and precision engineering. We are proud to deliver a beautiful, robust, mobile solution equipped with world-class diagnostic technology, and we are confident it will make a measurable difference to patient care in Jordan.”The Revolution Maxima is equipped with an AI-driven Auto Positioning system that uses a 3D camera to automatically align the patient for scanning, improving efficiency and consistency. Its advanced Clarity imaging chain, TrueFidelity deep-learning reconstruction, and ASiR-V iterative reconstruction deliver high-resolution images while reducing radiation dose. The scanner also features Smart MAR (Metal Artifact Reduction) technology, enhancing image clarity in post-operative and trauma cases.The mobile unit has been engineered on a climate-controlled trailer platform, with its own power supply, HVAC systems, and medical-grade interior finishes. It includes radiation shielding, an operator’s console, a patient changing area, and a wheelchair lift for accessibility. The internal layout has been designed to ensure efficient workflow for staff and comfort for patients.Upon arrival in Jordan, GE's local distributor will manage operations, provide technical support, and deliver clinical training to ensure effective deployment.

