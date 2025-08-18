National Psoriasis Foundation to Host Inaugural New England Soirée Honoring Champions of Psoriatic Disease Care

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host the inaugural New England Soirée on Thursday, September 18 at The Newbury Boston, an elegant evening dedicated to raising critical funds and amplifying awareness for psoriatic disease in the Greater New England region.This year’s event will honor two remarkable individuals whose leadership and dedication have significantly advanced the mission of the NPF.Dr. Jeffrey M. Sobell will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional clinical care and contributed to advancing research and treatment approaches for psoriatic disease.Jody Quinn, a passionate grassroots advocate, will be awarded the Psoriatic Ambassador Award for her passionate advocacy and impactful service to the psoriatic disease community. She has been a pillar of support within the local community, advancing awareness and mobilizing others in support of people living with psoriatic disease.“I am deeply honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Psoriasis Foundation, an organization whose mission has been central to my career and passion for advancing care for those living with psoriasis,” said Sobell. “The NPF’s unwavering commitment to research, advocacy and education has inspired my work and continues to bring hope and progress to millions affected by this chronic disease.”Quinn shared, “The NPF has been a lifeline for me over the past 10 years. Its impact on my emotional and physical well-being has been just as powerful as any medical treatment I’ve received. Being chosen by the NPF to be the Psoriatic Ambassador Honoree for their New England Soirée is deeply meaningful, and I’m filled with gratitude for this recognition.”The evening will include cocktails, dinner, a live auction, and an inspiring program highlighting strides made toward a cure.“The New England Soirée is a powerful reminder of the strength and generosity within this community,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., president and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “Our honorees Dr. Sobell and Jody represent the best of our shared mission to improve lives and drive progress toward a cure.”The National Psoriasis Foundation also proudly recognizes Johnson & Johnson as the Presenting Sponsor the 2025 New England Soirée.All proceeds will support the National Psoriasis Foundation’s initiatives, including cutting-edge research, community education, and expanded access to quality care.To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate in honor of the event’s honorees, please visit: www.psoriasis.org/nesoiree The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

