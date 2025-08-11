Submit Release
Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 Near Belle Fourche

Monday, Aug. 11, 2025

Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, crews will begin a milling and paving project on southbound U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche. The project will take place directly south of the Hay Creek Bridge. Motorists should be aware that traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and carried in the northbound lanes.

Resurfacing work at the junction of Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 168 is also scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Traffic will be controlled through the use of flaggers on Highway 168 and through traffic on Highway 85 will not be impacted.

All work is anticipated to be substantially completed by Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. 

The prime contractor on this $200,000 project is Sacrison Paving Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

