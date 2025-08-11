Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 Near Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 11, 2025

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, crews will begin a milling and paving project on southbound U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche. The project will take place directly south of the Hay Creek Bridge. Motorists should be aware that traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and carried in the northbound lanes.

Resurfacing work at the junction of Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 168 is also scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Traffic will be controlled through the use of flaggers on Highway 168 and through traffic on Highway 85 will not be impacted.

All work is anticipated to be substantially completed by Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

The prime contractor on this $200,000 project is Sacrison Paving Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

