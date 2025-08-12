Benefit Communications Inc. Selects SwellSpace to Enhance Carrier Visibility and Drive Benefits Engagement

SwellSpace Logo BCI Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Communications Inc. (BCI), a national brokerage specializing in benefits education and enrollment, has selected SwellSpace as its preferred platform for building public-facing benefits websites. BCI uses SwellSpace to showcase its carrier partners and provide employers with a modern communication tool that helps increase engagement with the products and services offered through BCI."At BCI, we pride ourselves on making benefits more accessible and more understandable for employees and their families," said Brian Borkowski, Senior Vice President of Sales at BCI. "SwellSpace helps us deliver on that promise. The platform gives us a powerful way to promote the great carriers we work with, including Transamerica, Nationwide, and Unum. It also provides our employer clients with a communication tool that keeps benefits top of mind throughout the year."BCI offers SwellSpace as part of its broader solution set, helping employer customers simplify communication and maximize the value of their benefits. SwellSpace sites are branded, mobile-friendly, and easy to maintain, allowing HR teams to update content without relying on IT or marketing. Whether highlighting key plan features or sharing educational resources, SwellSpace helps BCI’s clients connect employees, dependents, and candidates to the benefits that matter most."BCI understands that education is at the heart of benefits engagement," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "We are honored to support their work by creating websites that strengthen the connection between employers, employees, and the carriers who support them. This partnership demonstrates the power of smart communication in driving better outcomes across the board."About SwellSpaceSwellSpace is a modern HR and benefits communication platform that helps employees, dependents, and candidates access important information anytime, from any device. SwellSpace enables organizations to build and manage public-facing benefits websites that improve engagement, support recruiting efforts, and simplify HR communication. The platform is easy to set up and maintain, with no complex integrations or IT support required. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About BCIBenefit Communications Inc. (BCI) is a national employee benefits brokerage and communications firm that helps organizations enhance the way they deliver and communicate benefits. With a strong focus on education, engagement, and service, BCI works with employers to provide tailored benefit strategies supported by leading carriers such as Transamerica, Nationwide, Unum, and more. Learn more at www.benefitcommunications.com

