Attorney General Jackley Joins National Operational Robocall Roundup
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces he has joined the National Operation Robocall Roundup which has issued warning letters to 37 telecom companies demanding they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks.
South Dakota is part of the multistate Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which cracks down on robocalls across the country. The task force was started in 2022.
“Robocalls are a daily nuisance for consumers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Attorneys General nationwide will keep telecom companies accountable who allow illegal robocalls on their networks.”
The 37 providers listed have not compiled with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government requests, haven’t registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven’t filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By not taking action, the companies profit by allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and eventually to consumers.
The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they’re doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that equally apply to everyone.
The FCC announced Wednesday that it will remove seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.
The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:
- Advantage Investors LLC
- Alpha Stream
- Ananya Traders LLC
- Ariyan Khan
- BBT Voice Private Limited
- Belthrough
- BPO VoIP
- Collection 3 LLC
- Communications and Telephone Systems Co.
- Dial Vista Corp.
- DigitalOcean, LLC
- Dtel Network LLC
- End Zone Financial Services
- EON Telecom Inc.
- Family Communication Inc.
- Fiber Flux VOIP
- First Tele Communications Inc.
- Flow VOIP LLC
- Globe Tech Solutions
- Higher Response Marketing, Inc.
- HK KwaiFong Group Limited
- Infinity SIP LLC
- Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD
- Mexico IP Phones LLC
- Nexusphere VOIP LLC
- Pleedex LLC
- Quantum Link VOIP LLC
- Ringnition
- SK Teleco LLC
- SkyPulse VOIP
- Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC
- Telnextrix LLC
- Terra Voip
- TheVisionConnect
- Tiera Enterprises LLC
- Voip Torque
- Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice
-30-
