Mother Goose Health Partners with NYC Birth Village to Expand Access to Doula Care in New York City

Expanding access to doula care, improving maternal health outcomes and advancing birth equity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Goose Health , a leading digital maternity care platform committed to transforming perinatal health outcomes, is proud to announce a new partnership with NYC Birth Village , a trusted and community-rooted perinatal support organization serving birthing families across the five boroughs.This strategic collaboration combines Mother Goose Health’s data-driven digital care model with NYC Birth Village’s personalized doula and perinatal support services, bringing an unprecedented level of care coordination to expectant and new parents, especially those navigating barriers within New York’s complex maternal health landscape.“NYC Birth Village is deeply aligned with our mission to bring whole-person, equitable maternity care to underserved communities,” said Kenneth A. Levey, MD, MPH , CEO of Mother Goose Health. “Together, we are bridging clinical, behavioral, and community care to give every birthing person the support they need—before, during, and after delivery.”Community-Based Support Meets Digital Care InnovationAs part of this partnership, Mother Goose Health will integrate NYC Birth Village’s experienced network of doulas and perinatal advocates directly into its care coordination model. The collaboration aims to:° Provide seamless referrals and collaborative care planning between OB providers and NYC Birth Village doulas° Expand access to culturally congruent, trauma-informed support° Improve birth outcomes and postpartum recovery through proactive, wraparound services° Support underserved populations through accessible, personalized care pathways“Our village believes every birthing person deserves respectful, informed, and continuous care,” said Karla Pippa, Co-founder of NYC Birth Village, Birth and Postpartum Doula and Certified Lactation Counselor . “Partnering with Mother Goose Health allows us to reach more families while honoring the power of community-based, person-centered support.”Addressing a Crisis in Maternal Health EquityNew York City continues to face stark maternal health disparities, particularly among Black and Brown birthing people. This partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to birth equity, health system transformation, and care models that center the voices and needs of families.Mother Goose Health’s platform is deployed in partnership with a number of New York obstetrical providers, offers digital care pathways, remote monitoring, care navigation, and closed-loop referral tools that drive measurable improvements in engagement and outcomes.By collaborating with NYC Birth Village, the platform will further extend its reach beyond clinical settings, amplifying the impact of doulas and perinatal advocates as essential care team members.About Mother Goose HealthMother Goose Health is a digital maternal health platform delivering whole-person, coordinated care from pregnancy through postpartum. Designed to reduce friction for both patients and providers, the platform integrates clinical care, behavioral health, and social support into a single, unified experience. With rising risk detection, closed-loop referrals, and live care team support, Mother Goose helps care teams intervene earlier and support women more holistically. In partnership with health plans, providers, and employers, Mother Goose Health improves outcomes, reduces avoidable complications, and lowers the total cost of maternal care, both by decreasing medical spend and by minimizing lost time, turnover, and productivity impacts for employers.Learn more at www.mothergoosehealth.com About NYC Birth VillageNYC Birth Village is a collective of perinatal professionals dedicated to supporting families in New York City through compassionate, culturally aligned care including doula services, childbirth education, lactation support, and postpartum guidance.Learn more at www.nycbirthvillage.com Media ContactShelle' JonesEmail: shelle@mothergoosehealth.com

