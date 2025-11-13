Mother Goose Health and ClientCare Partner to Strengthen Support for Midwifery Practices and Birth Centers

Mother Goose Health — Guiding the maternal journey with intelligent, connected, whole-person care Electronic Health Records & Practice Management System Designed by Midwives for Midwives

Combined solution connects clinical, operational, and financial workflows with coordinated maternal care to improve outcomes, satisfaction, and growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Goose Health , a digital platform delivering coordinated and equitable maternal care, today announced a new partnership with ClientCare , a leading practice management and patient engagement solution for midwifery and birth center care. The collaboration expands Mother Goose Health’s whole-person model to better serve midwifery practices and birth centers, while enabling ClientCare to broaden its offering and drive innovation for current and future clients.Together, Mother Goose Health and ClientCare will connect clinical, operational, and financial workflows with coordinated maternal care, including prenatal, birth, and postpartum support, so teams can improve outcomes for patients, increase provider satisfaction, and build sustainable growth for their practices and birth centers.“Midwifery practices and birth centers are essential pillars of high-quality, patient-centered maternity care,” said Shelle' Jones , Chief Commercial Officer of Mother Goose Health. “By partnering with ClientCare, we’re making it simpler for these teams to deliver whole-person support, clinical, behavioral, and social, while strengthening the business foundations that keep their doors open and communities thriving.”Advancing Midwifery & Birth Center CareThe partnership will bring to market an integrated experience that helps teams:▪️Coordinate whole-person care across clinical, behavioral, and social supports▪️Streamline operations with connected scheduling, referrals, care plans, and documentation▪️Support financial success via improved throughput, payer alignment, and performance tracking▪️Elevate patient experience with seamless digital engagement before, during, and after birth“ClientCare was built to champion midwifery and birth center models of care,” said Jennifer Gallardo, CEO & Founder of ClientCare. “Through this partnership with Mother Goose Health, we’re expanding our offering to help our clients achieve what matters most: healthier patients, happier providers, and durable financial results that sustain and grow their practices into the future.”A Unified Experience for Teams and FamiliesWithin the combined solution, midwifery and birth center teams can align around shared care plans, track progress, and close the loop on referrals—while patients gain an easy, supportive digital experience that follows them from early pregnancy through postpartum.About Mother Goose HealthMother Goose Health is a digital maternal health platform delivering whole-person, coordinated care from pregnancy through postpartum. Designed to reduce friction for both patients and providers, the platform integrates clinical care, behavioral health, and social support into a single, unified experience. With rising risk detection, closed-loop referrals, and live care team support, Mother Goose helps care teams intervene earlier and support women more holistically.Learn more at www.mothergoosehealth.com About ClientCareClientCare (clientcare.net) provides practice management and patient engagement solutions designed for midwifery practices and birth centers. By uniting operational workflows with patient-centered communication and data-driven insights, ClientCare helps organizations improve clinical outcomes, enhance provider satisfaction, and achieve sustainable financial performance.Learn more at www.clientcare.net

