Mother Goose Health and Mamaya Health Partner to Expand Personalized Mental Health Support for Expecting and New Mothers

Mother Goose Health — Guiding the maternal journey with intelligent, connected, whole-person care Women's Mental Health Care That Supports the Whole Family

Mamaya Health brings culturally responsive, flexible mental health care to strengthen Mother Goose’s whole-person maternal care model.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Goose Health , a digital platform delivering coordinated and equitable maternal care, today announced a new partnership with Mamaya Health , a leading provider of accessible, personalized mental health support for women and birthing people. This collaboration aims to ensure that emotional and psychological care are integrated into the maternal health journey, right alongside medical, nutritional, and community-based support.Together, Mother Goose Health and Mamaya Health will offer patients seamless access to individual therapy, peer support groups, and medication management, directly within the Mother Goose digital care experience. The partnership strengthens Mother Goose Health’s whole-person model by embedding Mamaya Health’s services into coordinated care plans that connect OB/GYNs, doulas, care managers, lactation consultants, nutritionists, and behavioral health providers.“Too many mothers are navigating emotional stress, anxiety, and depression in isolation,” said Kenneth A. Levey, MD, MPH, CEO of Mother Goose Health. “By integrating Mamaya Heath’s compassionate, flexible mental health support into our care model, we’re giving patients the consistent, judgment-free space they need, while keeping all their providers aligned.”Addressing a Growing Mental Health CrisisThe need has never been greater. According to recent CDC data, 1 in 5 women experience a mental health condition during pregnancy or postpartum, yet most do not receive adequate care. Structural barriers such as cost, stigma, and fragmented care often prevent women, particularly those in BIPOC and underserved communities, from getting the support they need.Mamaya’s approach breaks through those barriers by offering:● Virtual therapy and medication management from licensed providers● Free, facilitated peer support groups for shared experiences and connection● Insurance-friendly, transparent pricing and sliding-scale options● Integrated care planning in collaboration with community and clinical partners“We know that mental health needs don’t exist in a vacuum,” said Amy Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Mamaya Health. “Whether someone is managing anxiety in early pregnancy, facing postpartum depression, or just feeling overwhelmed, we provide real support that adapts to their life. Partnering with Mother Goose Health allows us to meet people where they are, within a care model that sees and supports the whole person.”Mamaya Health’s clients report a 30% average reduction in symptoms within eight weeks, reflecting a powerful impact from personalized support that fits into daily life. Some people seek consistent, long-term therapy; others need help navigating a tough chapter. This partnership ensures that no matter where someone is on their journey, they are seen, supported, and connected to the right care at the right time.A Unified Care ExperienceThrough this partnership, Mamaya’s services will be fully integrated into the Mother Goose platform, enabling patients and providers to:● Access mental health support alongside medical care and community services● Coordinate care planning across disciplines● Track progress in real-time with the support of a connected team● Address emotional health as a core component of maternal outcomesBy combining Mamaya Health’s flexible, patient-centered support with Mother Goose Health’s collaborative care infrastructure, the two organizations are setting a new standard for what comprehensive maternal care should look like.About Mother Goose HealthMother Goose Health is a digital maternal health platform delivering whole-person, coordinated care from pregnancy through postpartum. Designed to reduce friction for both patients and providers, the platform integrates clinical care, behavioral health, and social support into a single, unified experience. With rising risk detection, closed-loop referrals, and live care team support, Mother Goose helps care teams intervene earlier and support women more holistically. In partnership with health plans, providers, and employers, Mother Goose Health improves outcomes, reduces avoidable complications, and lowers the total cost of maternal care, both by decreasing medical spend and by minimizing lost time, turnover, and productivity impacts for employers.Learn more at www.mothergoosehealth.com About Mamaya HealthMamaya Health provides flexible, evidence-based mental health care for women and birthing people across every stage of life. From individual therapy and peer support to medication management and collaborative care partnerships, Mamaya helps clients feel more grounded, supported, and in control, wherever life finds them. With affordable options, virtual access, and a focus on real-life results, Mamaya Health is building a future where mental health care is accessible and personalized for women, and those they love.Learn more at www.mamayahealth.com

