Soul In The Horn Releases a 3 LP Deluxe Vinyl Release Act 1, Act 2, Act 3 Commemorating The Events’ 10 Year Anniversary

Act 1

DProsper, DJ Natasha Diggs, and L3NI have created a 27-track, 3 vinyl anthology celebrating the Past, Present and Future of horn-infused, dance music culture

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born from historic, feel good-vibes and eclectic energy at Subrosa in 2015, Soul In The Horn (SITH) created an indelible place in New York's night life scene. Bringing the intoxicating rhythms of SITH to revelers across the globe, curators and co-founders DProsper, DJ Natasha Diggs, and General Manager L3NI have created a 27-track, 3 vinyl anthology celebrating the Past, Present and Future of horn-infused, dance music culture. Distributed via Fat Beats each Act will also be released individually throughout August culminating in the full album drop this fall.Act 1 nods to the foundation of SITH, harnessing the power of gospel, soul, R&B and classic club beats. The first two singles are from Act 1, “Live On” by Grammy Award winning artist Bilal , delivering one of his signature, soul stirring performances. The song is the perfect introduction to this unique project. The second single is “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” by Jay Phelps featuring Max Milner. Jay is a household name on the international jazz scene and Max Milner is the singer and actor from the UK who set the Voice UK stage on fire at just 21 years old.Act 2 unites international artists and rhythms to create a dance centric sonic landscape. The two singles from that album will be released this fall. “Groovin’” by Kai Alcè, a pillar of the dance community. The second single,”Feel” is by Koojo The Artist, a multidisciplinary artist with Ghanian/American/Canadian roots.Act 3 reimagines timeless tracks with signature twists and beloved classics reinterpreted by today’s brightest stars and legends. The two featured singles will be released Sept. 26th. The first is a remake of the classic, “All This Love” by Smith, Keith & Company, which includes a powerful cadre of ultra accomplished, Grammy Award winning musicians. Musical prodigy and legacy, Bobby DeBarge Jr., the sultry vocals of Jamie Woods, Gary Bartz, jazz saxophonist, and the iconic, world renown trumpet player, Roy Hargrove. The last release features the buttery vocals of Elle Varner, “Wanderer Revisited.”Soul In The Horn is more than just a party. It's been compared to a religious, therapeutic experience. This album is the embodiment of that energy. Featuring the extraordinary talents of Dead Prez, Big Yuki & Karizma, Kamasi Washington, Roy Hargrove, Salaam Remi, Sa-Ra Creative Partners, and many more, this project is more than a compilation—it’s the soundtrack to a decade of revolutionary nightlife.

Legal Disclaimer:

