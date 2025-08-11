DR. MIKE SMITH SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP COACH OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Mike Smith will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mike Smith was recently selected as Top Global Executive Leadership Coach of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in leadership, coaching, and organizational development, Dr. Mike Smith has firmly established himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as a Vistage Chair, where he partners with CEOs and executive leaders on their journey to live what he calls a Life of Climb. His mission is to help these leaders unlock and unleash the best within themselves—so they can lead with clarity, alignment, and intention, creating a life by design, not by default.In addition to his work with Vistage, Dr. Smith is the Founder and President of Smith Research & Development LLC, where he provides executive coaching, keynote speaking, strategic consulting, and leadership development programs to organizations and individuals worldwide. His approach is rooted in decades of military, corporate, and academic experience, and centers on co-creating actionable blueprints for success that are uniquely tailored to the individual, the team, and the organization.Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Smith has held a wide range of leadership roles. He previously served as Group CEO of a global coaching company and spent 10 years as a corporate leader at a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company, working under the leadership of Warren Buffett and Greg Abel. His 26-year tenure in the United States Air Force culminated in his selection as First Sergeant of the elite USAF Thunderbirds, one of the most prestigious roles in the military. In the civilian sector, he has coached senior leaders in a wide range of industries, as well as faculty at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), and Duke University, and has served as a faculty trainer and guest lecturer at multiple institutions.Dr. Smith's areas of expertise include executive leadership coaching, organizational culture and development, strategic planning, team dynamics, performance optimization, and transition coaching for military and corporate professionals. His coaching is anchored in deep psychological insight and practical strategy, with an emphasis on personal transformation, intentional leadership, and sustainable success.Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Smith served honorably in the United States Air Force. He later earned his Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology with a specialization in Leadership Development and Coaching from Walden University. He also holds a Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, a Bachelor of Science in Workforce Education from UNLV, a Professional Development Certificate in Building Organizational Cultures from Harvard University, an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the University of Notre Dame, and a Professional Certificate in Advanced Human Resource Management from UNLV. Additionally, he is a Certified Professional Corporate Speaker (CPCS).Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Mike Smith has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Dr. Smith will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top Global Executive Leadership Coach of the Year 2025. He was also named Executive Coach of the Year 2025 by Corporate Vision Magazine, has been featured in a cover story as Making a Mark: The 5 Most Successful Leaders of 2025 by The Executive Lens, and has been recognized in Marquis Who's Who – 2024.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Mike Smith for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Mike is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Smith is a Founding Member and Past President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) – Southern Nevada and holds the Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential.An international best-selling author of "Erasing The Line In The Sand", Dr. Smith has been featured in major media outlets including FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, Forbes, HR Morning, and Military Times. He is a Presidential Member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, and an inducted member of both Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, honoring his commitment to leadership, scholarship, and service.Looking back, Mike attributes his success to perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife. For more information please visit: https://docmikesmith.com 