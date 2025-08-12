Health Advocates Network Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Health Advocates Network

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network , a leading national provider of innovative healthcare workforce solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 2,143 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, following its No. 300 ranking in 2024.The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. This exclusive ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Health Advocates Network's repeat inclusion on the list highlights its continued momentum and success in a highly competitive market.“We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row,” said Kevin Little, Chairman and CEO of Health Advocates Network. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and healthcare professionals. Our consistent growth demonstrates the impact of our mission to build a national platform of best-in-class workforce solutions across the healthcare continuum."This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Health Advocates Network was also recently ranked No. 2 on Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms of 2025, solidifying its place as a trusted leader in the staffing industry. The company is committed to connecting top-tier healthcare professionals with rewarding career opportunities while helping its clients meet their staffing needs and improve patient care. Health Advocates Network's dedication to quality, integrity, and innovation has made it a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in 2020, Health Advocates Network is a diversified healthcare workforce solutions company, providing innovative services across the United States. Through its family of brands, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, supporting their mission to provide quality care and optimal patient outcomes. Health Advocates Network has rapidly expanded its footprint by combining industry expertise, advanced technology, and a people-first culture. The Company has been consistently recognized as a “Best Company to Work For” by industry authorities.For more information about Health Advocates Network and its services, visit www.hanstaff.com

