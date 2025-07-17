HEALTH ADVOCATES NETWORK RANKED NO. 2 ON SIA'S FASTEST-GROWING STAFFING FIRMS OF 2025

CAGR of 77.7% achieved from 2020 through 2024

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network, Inc. (“Health Advocates Network” and “Company”), a leading national provider of innovative healthcare workforce solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 2 on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) list of the Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms of 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Health Advocates Network’s sustained growth and reflects its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and service excellence."This milestone is a reflection of our incredible team, our loyal client partners, and the healthcare professionals we serve each day," said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Health Advocates Network. "We are honored to be recognized and even more motivated to continue our mission of providing career opportunities and quality-centric workforce solutions."The annual SIA list honors staffing firms that have achieved significant revenue growth over a five-year period. The 2025 SIA list of the Fast-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms ranks firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 through 2024. The median CAGR for all firms listed is 28.3%. Health Advocates Network achieved a remarkable CAGR of 77.7%, proving resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing industry.Health Advocates Network’s inclusion underscores its trusted position in addressing critical workforce shortages in healthcare and enhancing access to care across the communities it serves. Health Advocates Network has solidified its place as a trusted leader in the staffing industry.“The staffing industry’s continued resilience is fully apparent in our 2025 fastest-growing staffing firms research,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “Congratulations to this year’s qualifying companies and thank you for your highly valued participation in SIA’s independent and objective research.”About the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms listSIA’s Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list is regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in the industry, recognizing companies whose performance sets them apart. To be considered for the 2025 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list, companies must have achieved a minimum revenue threshold of $1 million in 2020 and experienced an organic CAGR of at least 15% between 2020 and 2024. Qualifying data for the ranking is collected and evaluated in SIA’s annual staffing firm survey.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in 2020, Health Advocates Network is a diversified healthcare workforce solutions company, providing innovative services across the United States. Through its family of brands, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, supporting their mission to provide quality care and optimal patient outcomes. Health Advocates Network has rapidly expanded its footprint by combining industry expertise, advanced technology, and a people-first culture. The Company has been consistently recognized as a “Best Company to Work For” by industry authorities and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US in 2024.For more information about Health Advocates Network and its services, visit www.hanstaff.com

