Health Advocates Network Holdings Corp. Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Debt and Equity Offerings

Health Advocates Network

Combined Offerings Raise $15,625,000 in Growth Capital

With this new capital, we are well-positioned to advance our growth strategy and further strengthen our ability to serve our clients, their patients, and our talented workforce nationwide.” — Kevin S. Little

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network Holdings Corp., a leading scale provider of innovative healthcare workforce solutions through its operating entity Health Advocates Network, Inc. (“Health Advocates Network” or the “Company”), today announced the successful completion of its oversubscribed debt and equity offerings, securing a combined total of $15,625,000 in growth capital.The offerings attracted strong demand from investors, demonstrating confidence in the Company’s strategic vision, strong operational performance and growth trajectory. Proceeds will be used primarily to fuel organic growth initiatives, expand service capabilities, geographic reach, and support potential strategic acquisitions. Members of the Company’s management team co-invested in the equity round.“These successful capital raises represent an important milestone for Health Advocates Network,” said Kevin Little, Chairman and CEO. “The overwhelming investor interest underscores the deep trust in our mission to build a national platform of best-in-class workforce solutions across the healthcare continuum. With this new capital, we are well-positioned to advance our growth strategy and further strengthen our ability to serve our clients, their patients, and our talented workforce nationwide.”Health Advocates Network has quickly established a strong reputation for quality and excellence, as evidenced by being recognized by numerous industry authorities such as Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts and Clearly Rated for workplace preeminence. The Company was ranked #300 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US in 2024.The Company continues to focus on identifying high-quality strategic acquisition targets that complement its core offerings and enhance its ability to serve healthcare organizations and professionals across the United States.“With this capital, augmented by our senior bank credit facility, we are well-positioned to pursue acquisitions that align with our strategy, strengthen our market position, and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Eddie Albert, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions.Health Advocates Network remains committed to building on its momentum as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations and professionals. The Company continues to invest in technology-enabled solutions and best-in-class talent to address the evolving demands of the healthcare staffing industry.About Health Advocates Network Holdings Corp.Health Advocates Network Holdings Corp., through its wholly owned operating entity Health Advocates Network, is a diversified healthcare workforce solutions company, providing innovative staffing and services across the United States. Through its family of brands, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, supporting their mission to provide quality care and optimal patient outcomes. The Company has been continuously recognized as a “Best Company to Work For” and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US in 2024.For more information, please visit www.hanstaff.com

