Yoma Bank and MoneyGram Partner to Empower Myanmar’s Migrant Workers with Fast Transfers via Mobile Apps and Branches

YANGON, MYANMAR, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoma Bank is proud to announce a partnership with MoneyGram , a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. The partnership enables Yoma Bank customers to receive cross-border payments sent via the MoneyGram network directly through the Yoma Bank Next Mobile Application or at any of the bank’s 86 branches nationwide.For more than three decades, Yoma Bank has served as ‘the Responsible Bank,’ becoming one of the fastest-growing private banks in Myanmar. As a pioneer in the country’s digital banking evolution, Yoma Bank continues to lead with innovations that integrate remittance services into its mobile banking platform.“Yoma Bank has built a trusted reputation within the community, which has been essential in establishing both local and international partnerships to progressively move forward. We are extremely happy to partner with MoneyGram and enhance our value to our customers by allowing them to receive international remittances seamlessly,” said Daw Khin Mu Mu Myint, Chief Customer Officer, Customer Division at Yoma Bank.“This partnership marks another step toward financial inclusion, offering Myanmar’s migrant workers a modern, reliable way to support their loved ones. Now customers can have a choice to receive cross-border payments from loved ones abroad easily through Yoma Bank Next Mobile Application or directly at their local Yoma Bank branch,” said Ahmed Aly, Business Head for Middle East, South Asia and Asia Pacific at MoneyGram.About Yoma BankBy strategically investing in its people, technology and governance, Yoma Bank has developed a trusted reputation within the community, which has been an essential part of establishing local and international partnerships to progressively move forward. Yoma Bank was the first local bank inMyanmar to welcome a foreign financial institution as a partner. Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries, has been a trusted partner of Yoma Bank. This strategic partnership has demonstrated Yoma Bank’s strong position in Myanmar’s financial sector and its commitment toachieving sustainable capital growth. Yoma Bank always prioritizes the interests of its customers, upholds the highest standards of integrity, and provides the best customer service achievable through strong cooperation.About MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.comYoma Bank ContactWin Shwe Yee Myatwinshweyeemyat@yomabank.com

