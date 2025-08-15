Goodguys 38th West Coast Nationals Celebrates the Northern California Car Culture with a Week of Hot Rodding Good Times

Goodguys 38th West Coast Nationals Celebrates the Northern California Car Culture with a Week of Hot Rodding Fun, August 22-24, in Pleasanton, California Enjoy classic cars and good times at the Goodguys 38th West Coast Nationals, August 22-24, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is gearing up for their Crown Jewel event of the summer - the 38th West Coast Nationals! The event takes place August 22-24 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, bringing over 2,500 classic cars and trucks together for California’s biggest hot roddin’ party of the summer.The West Coast Nationals welcomes 1999 and older specialty vehicles including vintage hot rods, chromed lowriders, muscle cars, classic trucks, and street machines. For fans of the celebrated Tri-Five Chevy there will be three special indoor exhibits showcasing each specific model year; one full of ‘55s, another with ’56 models, and of course, another featuring the finned ’57 Chevy.On Saturday, participants get to compete for a regional finalist position in the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year Awards presented by BASF including the Snap-on Muscle Car, Vintage Air Custom Rod, LMC Truck (Early), Scotts Hotrods ‘N Customs Custom, Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine, and Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late). There are also over 80 other unique awards available including the Builders Choice Top 10 being selected by Roseville Rod & Custom and six unique Memorial Awards.The family fun weekend has plenty for the kids to enjoy starting with the Auto World Family Fun Zone packed with games and crafts, a free Model Car Take-and-Make and model car display. You can also get up close to artists during the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash before heading over to the swap meet packed with vintage parts, a Cars 4-Sale Corral, and a huge Vendor’s Midway filled with the best names in hot rod parts and services.If you’re looking for motorsports action, the Goodguys AutoCross runs all three days with drivers competing Friday and Saturday to qualify for the Fall Shootout title on Saturday afternoon. There is also a tire melting Burnout Contest on Saturday plus you get hear and feel the roar of vintage racing engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest exhibition! Sunday features the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday where all years of American made or powered specialty vehicles are welcome into the show along with the All-American Shootout on the autocross track.Leading up to the show, Goodguys hosts the “Gary Meadors Memorial Hot Rod Week” with daily road trips around the greater Bay area. All registered participants of the show are welcome to attend, and the daily road trips start on Tuesday, August 19, with tours leaving the host hotel at 9AM sharp every day.The Goodguys 38th West Coast Nationals promises to be a great time featuring the best cars and trucks from across the country! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/wcn WHAT: Goodguys 38th West Coast NationalsWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: August 22 - 24, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/wcn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

