DEVAKI THAVARAJAH SELECTED AS TOP COLLABORATION & EMPOWERMENT LEADER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Devaki Thavarajah will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devaki was recently selected as a Top Collaboration and Empowerment Leader of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the life sciences industry, Devaki has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic, compassionate and empathy-focused, results-driven leader, Devaki brings over 10 years of cross-functional experience in pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare environments, having worked across Data Privacy, Clinical Trial Disclosure and Transparency Operations, Medical Information, Drug Safety, and Regulatory Affairs.Devaki serves as a Senior FSP Consultant within the global clinical operations team of a major R&D organization, in a newly created role dedicated to clinical trial disclosure and transparency.Her commitment to transparency is reflected in her longstanding involvement with PHUSE, the world’s largest non-profit for data transparency. Over the past four years, Devaki has contributed as a Project Member, Project Lead, and now Working Group Lead. She has spearheaded the development of educational content that simplifies complex data privacy topics for the general public. Her inclusive leadership approach, which ensures everyone feels valued and supported, creates safe spaces where questions can be asked, and challenges addressed. By integrating and leveraging ideas from various organizations and perspectives, she has successfully fostered key collaborations with institutions such as Harvard’s MRCT Center, creating impactful resources to promote health data literacy on a global scale.Devaki’s professional journey demonstrates a powerful and positive influence, utilizing her key strengths to make her mark. She led the first three European Medicines Agency Clinical Data Publication submissions for her organization where she was working at during this time, setting new benchmarks in the field. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she played a pivotal role advising a leading vaccine producer on data publication strategy.Devaki is committed to advancing ethical standards and best practices in the industry. Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to, clinical data transparency and disclosure, data privacy, and public education. She brings interdisciplinary knowledge of regulatory affairs and drug safety, along with a strong ability to empower and collaborate with multiple stakeholders across the healthcare landscape, keeping in mind both the patients’ needs and colleagues working towards these goals in the ever-changing societal and economic environment, at the heart of every decision. Her background spans both public and private sector health systems, and she is highly skilled in leading cross-functional teams to victory through fearlessly driving complex projects forward with precision and impact.Before embarking on her professional career path, Devaki studied Biological Sciences, graduating with a 2:1 BSc (Hons) with a focus on neurobiology and behavioral sciences. Her dissertation on neurobiology received First-Class recognition. Afterwards, she pursued postgraduate studies in Neuroscience. Through reflecting on academic life, she wished to pursue a science-related role outside the traditional options and do something unique to bring about positive change.Throughout her illustrious career, Devaki received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments in bridging science, strategy and society for effective outcomes. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Collaboration and Empowerment Leader of the Year.Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the PHUSE Data Transparency Plane Builder Award, Health 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award, The Global Icons Award (also featured in Passion Vista Magazine), Health 2.0 Visionaries Award, and the title of Top Collaboration and Empowerment Leader of the Year. In recognition of this honor, she will be featured on the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Devaki for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Devaki has a bold vision and is truly passionate about each milestone she works towards, with her unwavering commitment to achieving this. She is inspirational, influential, visionary, and a thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Devaki’s view on the journey to success involves a drive and determination in which no mountain is too tough to move or to split the oceans when focusing on her dreams in aiming to make a difference. Devaki also attributes her success to continuous learning and improvement to evolve and move forward during this journey.During her spare time, she loves reading, drawing, painting and discovering awesome tunes both old and new; electronic music in particular is her favorite!About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.