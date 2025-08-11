Submit Release
Support for agricultural projects worth RSD 750 million

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, today presented contracts to beneficiaries of the 3rd call under the Serbia Competitive Agriculture Project, implemented in cooperation with the World Bank.

