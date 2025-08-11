Students of supplementary Serbian language schools in Tršić again this year

The Ministry of Education announced that students of supplementary Serbian language schools abroad are again staying at the Vuk Karadžić Scientific, Educational and Cultural Centre in Tršić this year, as part of the Summer in the Homeland project.

