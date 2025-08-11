Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,774 in the last 365 days.

Monument to Milunka Savić, young Serbian officers unveiled

Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy Arno Gujon has unveiled a monument dedicated to the tragic shipwreck of Serbian soldiers on the French ship Le Polynésien in the waters of Malta during the First World War.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Monument to Milunka Savić, young Serbian officers unveiled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more