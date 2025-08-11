Monument to Milunka Savić, young Serbian officers unveiled

Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy Arno Gujon has unveiled a monument dedicated to the tragic shipwreck of Serbian soldiers on the French ship Le Polynésien in the waters of Malta during the First World War.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.