American Receivable Selected as Referral Factoring Partner by Major Texas Bank

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation is proud to announce a new referral partnership with one of Texas’s largest regional banks. Through this agreement, American Receivable will serve as the bank’s preferred factoring partner, providing working capital solutions to bank clients who may not qualify for traditional financing.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for American Receivable, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted, flexible, and client-focused funding source for small and medium-sized businesses.

“For over four decades, we’ve built our reputation on transparency, fast funding, and personal service,” said Brad Gurney, Senior Vice President of American Receivable. “To be selected by a major Texas bank as their go-to referral partner is a true testament to the strength of our program and our long-standing commitment to supporting Texas businesses.”

Under the partnership, the bank will refer select clients to American Receivable for invoice factoring—an alternative funding option that allows businesses to turn their unpaid receivables into immediate cash flow. This option is especially valuable for companies experiencing rapid growth, seasonal fluctuations, or temporary credit challenges.

“Our goal has always been to meet businesses where they are,” said Jack Stieber, President. “This partnership allows us to help even more Texas entrepreneurs access the capital they need, when they need it—without the red tape.”

American Receivable’s quick underwriting process, low fees, and decades-long track record make them a natural fit for banks looking to offer their clients a reliable alternative to conventional lending.

The company looks forward to continuing to serve as a resource for both bank partners and business owners across the state of Texas and beyond.

________________________________________

About American Receivable

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation is a privately owned and managed factoring company based in Dallas, Texas. With a mission to help businesses grow by improving their cash flow, American Receivable provides customized invoice factoring solutions with no hidden fees, fast funding, and personalized service. Learn more at www.americanreceivable.com.

