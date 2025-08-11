UM to host the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Interdisciplinary Doctoral Forum

MACAU, August 11 - To foster academic exchange and development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to create a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue on global issues, the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences (IAS) of the University of Macau (UM) will hold the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Interdisciplinary Doctoral Forum from 21 to 22 August. Themed ‘Interdisciplinary Approaches to Global Challenges: Innovation, Aspiration, Solution’, this year’s forum will bring together over 60 doctoral students, scholars, and experts from around the world to explore innovative solutions to global challenges. All are welcome to attend.

The forum will feature 2 keynote speeches and 13 panel discussions, covering a broad spectrum of topics including reflections on AI narratives, innovations in arts and humanities, frontiers of social sciences, philosophical reflections, women and gender in the digital age, interdisciplinary approaches to global challenges, health and well-being, digital literacy: standards and evaluations, economy and sustainable development, and machine reasoning and human reasoning.

Building on the success of the previous two editions, this year’s forum will once again provide a professional platform for young scholars to present their research findings and exchange ideas with leading experts and peers. It will bring together doctoral students and recent doctoral graduates from a variety of fields, including the humanities, social sciences, natural science, and technology, to engage in interdisciplinary dialogue and develop academic networks. Through the forum, the organiser hopes to inspire innovative thinking, explore practical solutions to global challenges, and support the development of a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

The opening ceremony of the forum will take place at 9:30am on 21 August (Thursday) in the ground floor lobby of the Cultural Building (E34). It will be conducted in English and Mandarin. To register for the forum, please visit: https://umac.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eX4ns93KhrJdX1k. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 2082 during office hours or email ias.enquiry@um.edu.mo.