Real Pro Auto Service technicians have completed advanced training in servicing hybrid and electric vehicles, ensuring expertise in emerging automotive tech.

Real Pro Auto Service (NASDAQ:RPA)

Investing in advanced training for hybrid and electric vehicles ensures our team is ready for the future of automotive service.” — John Stewart, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service Technicians Complete Advanced Training on Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Grand Rapids, MI – September 2025 – Real Pro Auto Service, serving Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has announced that its technicians have completed specialized training in servicing hybrid and electric vehicles. This achievement enhances the shop’s ability to meet the growing demand for qualified repair and maintenance of alternative-fuel vehicles.

Meeting the Demands of a Changing Automotive Industry

As hybrid and electric vehicles become more common, specialized skills and safety procedures are required for effective service. The advanced training covered battery systems, high-voltage safety protocols, electric drivetrains, regenerative braking systems, and diagnostic techniques. By mastering these areas, Real Pro Auto Service technicians are prepared to work confidently on both current and next-generation vehicles.

Message from the Owner

"Investing in advanced training for hybrid and electric vehicles ensures our team is ready for the future of automotive service." – John Stewart, Owner

Providing Expertise for Alternative-Fuel Vehicles

Hybrid and electric vehicles require different maintenance approaches than traditional gasoline-powered cars. Real Pro Auto Service’s newly trained technicians can now handle everything from battery inspections and software updates to complex electrical repairs—ensuring customers receive service that meets or exceeds manufacturer standards.

This training initiative reflects the company’s dedication to keeping pace with technological advancements while continuing to prioritize safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With many years in the industry, Real Pro Auto Service delivers comprehensive repair and maintenance for all vehicle types, including hybrids and EVs, across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Their ASE-certified technicians are known for honest recommendations, quality workmanship, and customer-friendly service options like free loaner cars, shuttles, and same-day repairs.

To schedule hybrid or electric vehicle service, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.