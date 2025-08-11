GeniusVets to Exhibit at AAHA Con 2025 in Chicago this September

GeniusVets will be exhibiting at AAHA Con 2025, held September 11–13 in Chicago. Stop by Booth #8 to discover marketing strategies and tools designed to help veterinary practices grow.

Veterinary professionals invest deeply in the care of their clients, and our Marketing Health Exam allows them to understand where they can continue taking meaningful steps towards long-term success.” — Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , the veterinary industry’s most trusted and top-rated marketing platform, is excited to announce its attendance at AAHA Con 2025 , taking place at the iconic Chicago Marriott Hotel in the heart of downtown this September 12-13. As a long-standing partner to accredited veterinary practices nationwide, GeniusVets is excited to join this annual event to connect with professionals who share a commitment to clinical excellence and operational success.GeniusVets will be exhibiting at Booth #8, where attendees can explore innovative tools, proven strategies, and hands-on resources designed to help veterinary teams drive sustainable growth. From attracting more ideal clients to improving team productivity and boosting online visibility, GeniusVets provides solutions tailored to the real-world challenges veterinary professionals face today.As part of its commitment to empowering practices with clarity and confidence, the GeniusVets team is getting booth visitors scheduled to receive their free Marketing Health Exam. This one-on-one, personalized consultation provides a strategic snapshot of a practice’s digital strategy, complete with insights into:- Website performance and real-time traffic behavior- Local SEO rankings and search visibility- Competitive benchmarks- Actionable steps to improve client engagement and lead generation“Veterinary professionals invest deeply in their care teams, their clients, and their patients but marketing is often the missing piece in their growth strategy,” said Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care, an AAHA-accredited practice in California and GeniusVets Co-founder. “Our Marketing Health Exam helps practices finally understand what’s working, what’s not, and where they can take meaningful steps toward long-term success.”The GeniusVets team will be on-site to deliver fast, focused guidance that veterinary teams can start applying immediately. In addition to the Marketing Health Exam, attendees can pick up free marketing tools, enter an exclusive giveaway, and have meaningful conversations about how to align their digital presence with their practice’s mission and values.Whether you're preparing for your next phase of growth, navigating a competitive local market, or just looking to get more return on your marketing investments, GeniusVets is here to help you cut through the noise and focus on what works.Practice owners, managers, and AAHA-accredited team members are encouraged to stop by Booth #8 throughout the conference to connect with the GeniusVets team, discover powerful marketing insights, and see how a better strategy can help their practice flourish. With AAHA Con 2025 just one month away, be sure to register here About GeniusVets:GeniusVets is the only marketing platform founded by a DVM and veterinary marketing experts, built to empower practices with real growth strategies that deliver impactful results. We blend data and creativity to create strategies that drive client acquisition, build your reputation, and stay true to your practice’s mission. With customized programs based on real client behavior, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. It’s about helping your practice thrive and provide exceptional care.

