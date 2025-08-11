Staff Reporting for 2025-2026 – Now Open

State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame.

Staff Reporting instructions are available here . To add the Staff Reporting 2025-2026 collection to legacy portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal.



When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct for those required. The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools.

Once data has been entered into the Staff Reporting collection, please visit the NSSRS Validation collection to view any associated errors and reports. Certified staff whose licenses expire 9/30/25 or after will be listed in error and should be reviewed. If you are unsure whether your staff person will be certified by 9/30/25 or not, it is recommended to request a conditional permit. That can be done here .