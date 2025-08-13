The inaugural Order Maker Summit 2025, is coming to Richmond, VA, from Business Development Expert Alison Mullins

The Order Maker Summit 2025 will provide wholesalers, retailers, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and students with an immersive day of sales training, branding workshops, and business strategy. Alison Mullins has dedicated her career to working in sales and marketing. As an educator and event creator, she brings decades of unrelenting and undeniable passion for sales, which has propelled her brand and her ability inspire and coach others. In April 2025, Mullins received a “WOW Award”, which is a prestigious industry honor given by women’s organization WithIt, for Sales Excellence. Alison Mullins’ is a two time best-selling author, whose proprietary philosophy: We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers®. blends coaching, storytelling, and strategy to help brands and individuals thrive. Best-selling Author and Business Development Expert Alison Mullins recently celebrated her second anniversary of her own industry based sales training and consulting company Rep Methods LLC.

A new educational event is coming to the Southeast, and it’s set to disrupt how the architecture, design + construction industries approach sales and marketing.

Order Maker Summit stands at the intersection of real-world sales training, biz development, and workforce readiness. Whether in sales, marketing, branding, HR, or the trades, you belong in this room.” — Event creator Alison Mullins

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business development expert and nationally recognized sales strategist Alison Mullins has officially announced the launch of the Order Maker Summit 2025 , a groundbreaking one-day sales training and business development event set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Acca Shrine Center – Assembly Room in Richmond, VA.“Whether you're training a sales team, growing your brand, exploring new hires, or simply giving back to the trades—you belong in this room,” said event creator Alison Mullins. “The 2025 Fall Order Maker Summit stands at the intersection of real-world sales training, career development, and workforce readiness. Your support fuels the future of our industry and puts your brand in direct contact with students, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who are shaping what comes next.”Mullins, who recently celebrated two years of transforming sales strategies through her Richmond-based consulting firm, Rep Methods® , began her career in apparel. With roots in wholesale, retail, and international sourcing, she went on to build a decades-long career in outside sales and business development across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Since launching Rep Methods in April 2023, Mullins has become a go-to sales consultant and speaker for professionals in the home furnishings, flooring, and surfaces industries. She also recently won an industry honor and a 2025 “WOW Award” by women’s organization WithIt, for Sales Excellence. “I remember my first big sale in retail,” she recalled. “That moment taught me sales wasn’t about luck—it was about listening, solving problems, and building trust.”The Order Maker Summit 2025 will provide wholesalers, retailers, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and students with an immersive day of sales training, branding workshops, and business strategy. The event is inspired by Mullins’ two best-selling books: The Art of Selling: We Make Order Makers, Not Order TakersBeyond Order Makers: Target Marketing, Branding, and Business Development for Entrepreneurs.The Summit’s agenda includes:-Morning Session (9:00 – 11:30 AM): The Art of Selling – Finessing the Sales Process & Sales Career Coaching-Pro Lunch Power Hour (12:00 – 1:00 PM): Networking & Peer Collaboration-Afternoon Session (1:30 – 4:00 PM): Beyond Order Makers – Branding, Target Marketing & Human-Centric Sales StrategyThe impact of this summit has already gained national traction. Mullins will present a PULSE Seminar at the 2026 TISE (The International Surface Event) Convention, where she will share first-year wins, lessons learned, and a roadmap for how the Order Maker Summit model can be replicated across markets.“This is just the beginning,” Mullins said. “We’re already planning our next summit for May 16, 2026, as part of a bi-annual rollout focused on long-term workforce development and practical sales education for our industry.”In conjunction with Henrico Career & Technical Education (CTE), Rep Methods is launching a new hands-on internship initiative that gives local high school students direct access to careers in construction materials, design, and marketing. Roles include Trade Showroom & Design Consultant, Field Sales Assistant, Marketing Assistant, and Granite Shop Intern, among others.“These students aren’t just observing—they’re learning sales,” Mullins said. “They’re exploring real career paths in design, fabrication, and customer service, working directly with sponsoring companies to find the right fit.” Henrico CTE, a program of Henrico County Public Schools, prepares students for real-world careers in trades, business, and technology through industry certifications and employer partnerships.Rep Methodsis built on Mullins’ proprietary philosophy: We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers. Her approach blends coaching, storytelling, and strategy to help brands and individuals thrive. With a growing catalog of seminars, digital tools, and original programming, she is helping the industry reframe what it means to sell with confidence.“Success for me isn’t about making millions—it’s about making an impact,” Mullins said. “I’m excited to help our industry find and train better salespeople. This summit is a dream come to life—and a new chapter for how we grow our talent.”To learn more or schedule an interview with Alison Mullins, visit www.repmethods.com or contact info@repmethods.com.To register for the Order Maker Summit 2025, visit: www.repmethods.com/ordermaker2025

