Spider Infestation Predicted to be Heavy in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Va.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pest Control Experts Warn of Predicted Heavy Spider Infestation This Fall in Virginia Beach and ChesapeakePest control professionals are urging residents of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia, to prepare for what could be one of the most significant spider seasons in recent history. Universal Pest & Termite reports that environmental conditions this year are aligning to produce a sharp increase in spider activity as fall approaches.“Based on our tracking, spider activity is already up more than 40% compared to the same time last year,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager at Universal Pest & Termite. “The warm, wet summer combined with a mild winter has created ideal breeding conditions — and when you pair that with an abundance of insect prey, you get the perfect storm for a spider population surge.”Spider Species of Concern in Hampton RoadsVirginia hosts a wide variety of spider species, but several are expected to be especially common this fall:- Common House Spider (Parasteatoda tepidariorum) – Found in corners, attics, and basements; builds tangled webs and can reproduce quickly indoors.- Wolf Spider (Lycosidae family) – Large, fast-moving hunters that live on the ground; intimidating in size but generally non-aggressive.- Southern Black Widow (Latrodectus mactans) – Easily recognized by the red hourglass marking; venomous and often found in sheds, crawl spaces, and woodpiles.- Brown Recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) – Less common in coastal Virginia but occasionally found; its venom can cause serious tissue damage.- Orb-Weaver Spiders (Araneidae family) – Harmless web-builders seen in gardens and near outdoor lights where they catch flying insects.Health Concerns and Safety TipsWhile most spiders in Virginia are harmless and play an important role in controlling insect populations, two species — the black widow and the brown recluse — pose legitimate health risks. Their bites can cause severe pain, swelling, and in some cases, systemic symptoms that require medical care. Even non-venomous spider bites can trigger allergic reactions or lead to infections if not properly treated.Baine advises residents to act before cooler weather drives spiders indoors:- Seal cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and foundations for pest exclusion - Keep garages, attics, and basements free from clutter.- Reduce outdoor lighting to limit the insects that attract spiders.- Shake out shoes, gloves, and clothing stored in dark spaces before use.Professional Intervention Recommended“With this year’s projected increase, prevention is key,” Baine emphasized. “Once spiders begin laying egg sacs inside a home, populations can grow rapidly. A professional inspection and treatment plan can make all the difference in avoiding an infestation.”Universal Pest & Termite will offer free fall spider inspections in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake from September 1 through October 15, 2025. Residents concerned about spider activity are encouraged to schedule early, as demand is expected to rise once temperatures begin to drop.For more information on all spider control concerns, visit www.universalpest.com

