Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) embraces Crypto Carbon

ICE Crypto Carbon Trade Exchange ICE Carbon

Crypto Carbon - new credibility with ICE Crypto and CTX” — Wayne Sharpe

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent announcement of U.S. regulations for stablecoins and cryptocurrencies has opened the door for a truly secure Crypto Carbon program. Global Environmental Markets (GEM), parent company of Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX), owns International Crypto Exchange Pty Ltd, which has an Australian Digital Currency Exchange registration, GEM is now assessing options and preparing to relaunch the platform in conjunction with suitable strategic partners.Conceived in 2018, GEM and CTX Founder Wayne Sharpe sought a “what it says on the tin” brand he could register as trademarks - at a time when no such registration existed in the Crypto and Blockchain space. GEM and CTX invested significant resources and manhours, launching in 2019 with capital raise effort spanning 2020. In early 2021, the pandemic forced a strategic decision between prioritising carbon or crypto – ICE Cryptowas put ‘on ICE’ while GEM Group focused on CTX between 2022 and 2025. But now, the time has come.The IP portfolio underpinning this initiative includes registered trademarks and premium domain names spanning cryptocurrency and carbon markets. Covering key jurisdictions U.S.A, UK, EU, and Australia, these assets are positioned for applications across various classes related to Crypto. ICE Carbon – International Carbon Creditsand International Crypto Vaultform part of the International Crypto Exchange initiative, which GEM intends to advance in collaboration with suitable strategic partners.“Over the past 2 decades, CTX established itself as a global leader in carbon trading infrastructure. With market dynamics evolving rapidly in both carbon and digital asset markets, now is the right time to assess strategic options for these complementary IP assets aligning with environmental markets” said Wayne Sharpe, Founder & CEO.Wayne emphasised: “This is not to be confused with International Currency Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange or any of the other 48,000 ‘ICE’-type trademarks holders in other sectors”. He added “Our focus is on delivering a secure, credible platform at the intersection of cryptocurrency and carbon markets”.The Final Whitepaper will be published in September/October at https://icemarkets.io/ once final strategic partners and Second Round seed investors are confirmed.Interested parties are invited to contact Gordex Consulting for further information under confidentiality.Media enquires:Wayne Sharpe – GEM / CTX - wayne.sharpe@gemglobal.comCommercial engagement enquiries:info@ICEcrypto.ioStrategic Partnerships/Transaction enquiries:Andrea Gordilho – Gordex Consulting - andrea@wearegordex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.