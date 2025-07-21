Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) smashes Voluntary Carbon Market Global SPOT Listings Record

Carbon Trade Exchange Technology to Save the Planet

World leaders set new records

The time for business action is now - prices will never be lower ” — Wayne Sharpe

LONDON, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating 18 years and leadership, the Worlds First and still leading SPOT carbon exchange CTX has powered past 11 million Credits from over 320 projects valued at more than $35 Million. More than the total of all other spot voluntary market platforms combined. The recent addition of another strategic credit relationship in EcoRegistry saw listings of over 3 million high quality Cercarbono Forestry Credits from Brazil, so via 15 international Registry accounts CTX buyers have access to every project type from over 50 Nations and with wholesale negotiable prices from $0.60 to $26.00.Listed Credits are escrowed which guarantees delivery at the agreed price or guaranteed cancellation for buyers who only want an offset certificate or don’t have the registry account for that credit standard. And now non-members of CTX can buy direct (Over the Counter) via the new division at sister company GEM at https://www.gemglobal.com/carbon-broker-service/ or the directs sales platforms at www.shipcarbon.com or www.offsetflights.com Since winning the prestigious “Global Leading Fintech award” at the ASEAN Banking and Finance Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in February 2025, CTX has also added its first credits from new project Type “Blue Carbon”, with two projects in Venice, Italy issued by UK based Global Carbon Registry (GCR)The groundbreaking CTX platform was also a finalist in the 2023 EU Fintech awards for Best Investment Tech. At those Awards, our Founder and CEO Wayne Sharpe won Innovator of the Year, plus CTX Head of Trade Jennifer Shung was named EU Fintech Rising Star, and CTX received the EU Fintech Diversity and Inclusion Award 2023.Last year, the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) joined forces to launch the groundbreaking Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) platform ( https://offsetflights.com/ ).This platform aims to facilitate the trading of carbon offsets within the aviation industry, providing a much-needed solution to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.ACE serves as a centralised marketplace for buying carbon offsets, enabling business aviation companies to offset their carbon footprint or comply with international emissions commitments for the industry and their stakeholders - sourced from the CTX Global platform.According to the Straights Business Times, Asian Carbon alone could generate over $3 Trillion by 2050.For more information, please contact info@ctxglobal.comWayne Sharpe: +447909975488

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.