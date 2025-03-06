Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) Wins ASEAN Banking Award

World leaders again Access the worlds Carbon Markets

as Global Leaders in Sustainable Technology infrastructure we see Asia as the future of Carbon” — Wayne Sharpe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ASEAN Banking and Finance Summit 2025 was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 25th February 2025 and was attended by Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) CEO and Founder Wayne Sharpe, who accepted this prestigious award.For over 17 years Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) have served clients and facilitated trading for voluntary carbon credits across Asia. The groundbreaking CTX platform was also a finalist in the 2023 EU Fintech awards for Best Investment Tech. At those Awards, our Founder and CEO Wayne Sharpe won Innovator of the Year, plus CTX Head of Trade Jennifer Shung was named EU Fintech Rising Star, and CTX received the EU Fintech Diversity and Inclusion Award 2023.In February 2025, CTXs sister company launched Global Carbon Registry Asia ( https://globalcarbon.asia/ ) to support the ongoing development of carbon projects, which can then be traded electronically on CTX.Last year, the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) joined forces to launch the groundbreaking Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) platform ( https://offsetflights.com/ ).This platform aims to facilitate the trading of carbon offsets within the aviation industry, providing a much-needed solution to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.ACE serves as a centralised marketplace for buying carbon offsets, enabling business aviation companies to offset their carbon footprint and comply with international emissions commitments for both the industry and their stakeholders - all sourced from the CTX Global wholesale marketplace.CTX CEO and Founder Wayne Sharpe added, "We are proud to accept this prestigious award as we open new offices in Southeast Asia in the near future.”According to the Business Times, Asian Carbon could generate over $3 Trillion by 2050.For more information, please contact info@ctxglobal.comWayne Sharpe: +447909975488

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.