Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Nicole Burke as Academy Program Director

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3) Academy Program Director Nicole Burke

Naples Soccer Academy prioritizes the growth and development of female athletes at every level in Southwest Florida.

NSA’s mission reflects my own values as a coach—to inspire, challenge, and empower players to reach their highest potential” — Nicole Burke

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN-99-2663889), proudly announces the appointment of Nicole Burke as its new Academy Program Director Burke, who is entering her first season as assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University, brings an impressive coaching résumé and a proven track record of developing athletes at the collegiate level.“Nicole’s experience, leadership, and passion for developing female athletes make her an extraordinary addition to Naples Soccer Academy,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “Her ability to elevate players both on and off the field aligns perfectly with our mission to provide elite, athlete-first training in Southwest Florida. We are thrilled to have her lead our Academy program into this next chapter.”Prior to joining FGCU, Burke served as interim head coach at Jacksonville State University during the 2024 season, leading the Gamecocks to an 8-9-2 overall record and a berth in the C-USA tournament. Under her leadership, the program ranked No. 25 nationally in goals scored, with three players earning All-C-USA honors, including a First Team selection. Offensively, Jacksonville State led the conference in goals scored, with signature wins over West Georgia (1-0) and North Alabama (5-0).Her career also includes two standout seasons at Hanover College, where the program compiled a 26-5-7 record, captured the 2023 HCAC Tournament Championship, earned an NCAA Division III Tournament berth, and posted back-to-back HCAC regular-season titles (including an unbeaten 8-0-1 mark in 2023). Burke began her collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Bluffton University in 2021.As a player, Burke was a standout goalkeeper for the University of Findlay, helping lead the Oilers to two regular-season championships, one tournament championship, and a trip to the NCAA Tournament second round after hosting the opening rounds.“I’m honored to join Naples Soccer Academy and contribute to an organization that prioritizes the growth, safety, and success of youth female athletes,” said Nicole Burke, Academy Program Director. “NSA’s mission reflects my own values as a coach—to inspire, challenge, and empower players to reach their highest potential.”About Nicole Burke:A native of Hilliard, Ohio, Burke played her club soccer for Ohio Premier before continuing at the University of Findlay as a goalkeeper. She earned her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Findlay in 2021 and her Master of Business Administration from Bluffton University in 2023.Naples Soccer Academy is a club-neutral, 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN-99-2663889) committed to empowering young female athletes through elite-level training and mentorship. Led by collegiate and professional female athletes, NSA offers year-round development in a supportive, athlete-first environment designed to elevate performance on and off the pitch.

