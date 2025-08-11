Serafim Announces Gamescom 2025 Appearance Featuring S3 Cloud Gaming Controller

Serafim invites creators and journalists to Gamescom 2025 for exclusive interviews and first-look access to the S3 Cloud Gaming Controller.

We’re thrilled to welcome the media community to experience our controller first-hand at Gamescom & we’re excited to collaborate with creators to share our innovations with gamers around the world” — GZ Chen, CEO of Serafim

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serafim , an innovative leader in gaming hardware, is excited to announce its presence at Gamescom 2025. The company invites content creators, journalists, and media representatives to Hall 2.1, Booth A-002, for an exclusive hands-on experience with its flagship Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller, recently named Tom’s Guide Best of CES 2024. Those attending will get early access to new Serafim content, live demos of the S3’s capabilities, and direct access to the team behind this controller.Serafim established itself as a pioneer in gaming peripherals, known for breakthrough innovations like the S3’s world-first interchangeable ergonomic grips and a companion app that unlocks thousands of games across PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, cloud platforms, and Android including:- Seamless cross-platform support- Video recording and screen capture- Social media sharing- Exclusive member benefitsNow officially MFi-certified, Serafim ensures complete compatibility with Apple software and devices - making the S3 seamlessly playable across all major gaming platforms. The S3 delivers precision control with drift-free Hall Effect joysticks and zero-deadzone analog triggers, ensuring every movement is snappy and accurate.At CES 2024, the controller attracted widespread media interest, with over 50 outlets speaking with the Serafim team to spotlight the S3’s impressive performance and broad compatibility. This year at Gamescom, Serafim is expanding on that momentum with an immersive hands-on demo and is inviting media and creators to lend their voices in showcasing the S3 to a global gaming audience.Key Opportunities for Media at Serafim’s Booth:1. Exclusive Content Previews: Be among the first to glimpse new features and updates from Serafim. The team will offer demonstrations and reveal exclusive content not yet available to the public.2. One-on-One Interviews: Schedule personal interviews with Serafim’s executives and product engineers. This is a chance to discuss the technology, design vision, and roadmap behind the S3 controller and beyond.3. Event Exclusives & Media Kit: Accredited media and creators will receive limited-edition merchandise and a comprehensive media kit. It’s our way of saying thank you and equipping you with all the assets needed for your coverage.Event Details:1. Event: Gamescom 2025 – Cologne, Germany2. Dates: August 20–22, 2025 (Opening Night Live on August 19)3. Location: Koelnmesse Exhibition Center, Hall 2.1, Booth A-002About Serafim:The name Serafim originates from the highest order of angels, symbolizing excellence and victory. This angel will lead gamers to the pinnacle of triumph!Media Contact:Serafim Technologies Inc. – PR TeamEmail: yoga@serafimgaming.comWebsite: serafimgaming.comThe Game Marketer - PR TeamEmail: arjun.ganesh@thegamemarketer.comWebsite: thegamemarketer.comFor press inquiries, to schedule an interview or demo, or to RSVP for a booth visit, please contact us via email. We welcome all creators and journalists to stop by our booth at Gamescom 2025. Come experience the future of mobile gaming with Serafim!

