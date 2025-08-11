Border Management Authority clarifies status of Russian vessel at Port of Cape Town

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has noted misleading claims made regarding the arrival of a Russian vessel at the Port of Cape Town and wishes to clarify the facts.

The vessel in question arrived at Cape Town harbour on Monday, 4 August 2025. Prior to its arrival, the Border Management Authority and other government stakeholders held a meeting where procedures and processes were agreed upon.

In the meeting, it was agreed that:

The sailors would remain on board as they do not have passports in their possession but only seafarers’ identification

The vessel has received diplomatic clearance from DIRCO

The reason for docking is replenishment, rest and recuperation

No application to waive any document requirements was ever received by the Department of Home Affairs ahead of the visit from the Department of Defence, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), or any other relevant stakeholder.

The sailors subsequently wanted to undertake an excursion into Cape Town arranged by a private company. However, in terms of the law, the arrangements as had been agreed to and given the absence of any application for a waiver being submitted, the BMA could not allow them to disembark without passports.

