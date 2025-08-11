Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya on national day against child labour in North West province

The Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo led the National Day Against Child Labour on Friday, 08 August 2025, at Ikageng Stadium in Potchefstroom, aimed at advocating for the rights of children who are risk of falling to exploitation.

In addressing the gathering, held under the theme: “Let me be a child”, DM Sibiya stated the importance of society at large, as well as business and organised labour to work together towards eradicating child labour.

DM Sibiya says the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is actively involved in combating and eliminating child labour through Conventions 138 and 182 that focus on the minimum age and worst forms of child labour respectively. “At the root of these conventions, is the pivotal need to protect children from exploitation, in essence, to let children be children,” he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the data for 2025 indicates that globally it is estimated that there are about 138 million children engaged in child labour. The DM attributed these numbers to the deeply entrenched culture of noncompliance and a blatant disregard for the rights of these children.

As a build-up to the event, the Department conducted compliance and enforcement inspections from 04 to 07 August 2025, at 114 workplaces in Ventersdorp, Potchefstroom. These areas are known to have a high prevalence of child labour practices. Although the inspections could not detect child-labour practices this time, a disappointing 34% of the 114 workplaces inspected were found to be compliant with labour laws.

DM Sibiya expressed disappointment at the low rate of compliance and called on all stakeholders to take collective responsibility by ensuring a safe and conducive work environment for workers.

“No one must say it is only the responsibility of government. We must all play our part in rooting out child labour; be it business, organised labour, community, society at large.

This is a moment of reflection, recommitment and reimagining the society where no child is robbed of their innocence, their safety or their right to learn and play, as they have said here during their performance,” said DM Sibiya.

Deputy Minister told the gathering that children are one of the most vulnerable cohort in our population, as they are most likely to be on the receiving end of sheer abuse and exploitation and quite often, the perpetrators are the very people who should protect them.

“This is not just a labour issue. It is a development crisis, a human rights violation, and a national emergency. Child labour perpetuates poverty, reinforces inequality, and steals potential from an entire generation. Communities and faith-based organisations must report incidents of child labour and exploitation.

When we say, ‘Let me be a child’, we are saying: let children be in schools, not in fields; let them carry books, not tools; and let them dream of a future and not worry about survival,” Deputy Minister Sibiya said.

Focusing on children, Sibiya told them that education is the most powerful alternative to child labour. He told them to respect their parents and teachers. “You children, respect your parents and teachers. We want you to be leaders, farm owners, engineers and many more.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister Sibiya invited the Department of Basic Education to keep children in school and ensure that no learner is lost due to poverty or neglect and called on the Department of Social Development to support vulnerable families with the requisite services, to avoid economic pressures that lead to child labour. He also called on the Department of Agriculture, farm owners, and worker organisations to ensure that our agricultural lands are spaces of dignity and not of exploitation.

Enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 072 737 2205

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA