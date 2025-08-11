Media briefing on the state of readiness to host first convention on National Dialogue Of South Africa, 11 Aug

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the state of readiness to host the first Convention on the National Dialogue of South Africa. The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 August 2025

Time: 10am

Venue: Kgorong Building, 1st Floor, Unisa, Muckleneuk Campus.

The National Convention takes place ahead of the National Dialogue at the University of South Africa Main Campus in Pretoria on 15-16 August 2025.

The Convention brings together representatives of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others to chart a way forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue, outlining roles and responsibilities of all South Africans.

For RSVP contact:

Martin Ramotshela

E-mail: ramotmm@unisa.ac.za

Cell: +27 71 230 8882 (Unisa)

Further enquiries on the National Convention and National Dialogue contact:

Sthembiso Sithole

Cell: 078 356 4355

