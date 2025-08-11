Coffee Wave by ABC Design Communication Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Coffee Wave

Innovative Coffee Wave packaging design recognized for its creative fusion of surrealistic aesthetics and industrial motifs.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC Design Communication has been announced as a Bronze winner in the highly respected A' Design Award and Competition for their innovative Coffee Wave filter coffee packaging design. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Award within the packaging design industry, positioning it as a coveted accolade that celebrates exceptional creativity and innovation.The A' Packaging Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry as it recognizes designs that not only captivate consumers but also align with current trends and needs. By earning this award, Coffee Wave demonstrates its ability to effectively communicate brand identity, engage target audiences, and stand out in a competitive market. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of thoughtful packaging design for both businesses and consumers alike.Coffee Wave's award-winning design sets itself apart through its unique blend of surrealistic and steampunk-inspired aesthetics. The packaging masterfully combines black and white elements with bold color blocking techniques, creating a visually dynamic and engaging experience. The central figure symbolizes the fusion of human ingenuity and artistic imagination, while the surrounding gears, pipes, and abstract shapes form a captivating visual narrative that reflects the complexity and richness of the coffee inside.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to ABC Design Communication's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and setting new standards within the packaging industry. The award not only validates the team's innovative approach but also inspires them to continue exploring unique design solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate brand experiences. As Coffee Wave gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence future packaging trends and inspire other designers to think outside the box.Coffee Wave was designed by Kornilios Nikolaidis and Andromachi Kakava of ABC Design Communication.Interested parties may learn more at:About ABC Design CommunicationABC Design Communication is an independent creative agency specializing in branding, packaging design, and strategic visual communication. Based in Greece and operating across a wide range of industries, the studio delivers holistic design solutions that enhance identity, value, and audience engagement. Recognized for its creative consistency, visual precision, and ability to translate abstract values into captivating forms, ABC Design Communication combines creative thinking with strategic clarity to deliver meaningful work that resonates with diverse audiences and contributes to long-lasting brand equity.About Kyma Coffee Grinder'sCoffee Kyma, based in Alexandria, Imathia, Greece, boasts a tradition of three generations of coffee roasters since 1973. By combining passion and expertise with modern research laboratories and technological production equipment, the company transforms its dedication into exceptional coffee.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded packaging designs that demonstrate notable creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and brand identity reflection. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create packaging solutions that enhance user experiences, meet market needs, and positively influence industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a respected international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jurors evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria to identify designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and positive societal impact. By celebrating these outstanding achievements, the A' Design Award aims to promote the power of good design in creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://packagingdesignaward.com

