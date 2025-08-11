2025 July- Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

JobNet.com.mm July hiring insights - COVER

Insights into the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in July.

YANGON, MYANMAR, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We bring you insights into the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in July 2025 to help you stay ahead informed about evolving talent market in Myanmar. Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on JobNet.com.mm for July 2025:1. Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance2. Trading/Distribution/Import/Export3. FMCG4. Education/Training5. Food and Beverage/Catering6. Manufacturing7. Telecommunications8. IT/Computer9. Retail/Wholesale10. Construction/Building/ArchitectureThe list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for July 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:1. Sales, Business Development2. Finance, Accounting, Audit3. Marketing, Media, Creative4. IT Hardware, Software5. Engineering, Technical, HSE6. HR, Training and Recruitment7. Administrative8. Logistics, Warehousing, Port9. Education, Teaching, Childcare10. Customer Service, SupportAbout JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specializing in e-recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the newest addition to the group, bringing industry leading technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting leading employers with top talent, though its innovative recruitment tools are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.